Mittwoch, 28.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
28.06.2023
Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) 
Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
28-Jun-2023 / 16:25 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 27-Jun-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.4634 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32269738 
CODE: LCUK LN 
ISIN: LU1781541096 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1781541096 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCUK LN 
Sequence No.:  254107 
EQS News ID:  1668051 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1668051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2023 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT)

