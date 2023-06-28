Anzeige


GlobeNewswire
28.06.2023 | 16:58
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (355/23)

On request of White Pearl Technology Group AB (publ), company registration
number 556939-8752, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to
trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from June 29,
2023. 

The company has 23,099,149 B-shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               WPTG B         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 23,099,149       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0020203271      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             296828         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556939-8752       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------

  Classification

Code Name   
10  Technology
1010 Technology




This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, North
Point Securities. For further information, please call North Point Securities
on +46705249834.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
