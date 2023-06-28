Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Paul Schuster has joined the firm's Dallas office as a partner in the litigation department. Schuster most recently was a partner at Locke Lord.

"We're excited to welcome Paul to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Paul is a veteran litigator across multiple industries and is a valuable addition to our market-leading litigation practice."

Schuster represents healthcare providers and other entities on a range of litigation and regulatory matters, including contractual disputes, statutory violations, industry regulations, business torts and class actions. He has extensive experience representing clients in technology, antitrust, securities, owner/shareholder, consumer finance, insurance and real estate disputes.

"Paul is a highly regarded litigator whose extensive litigation and arbitration experience deepens our ability to serve the complex litigation and regulatory needs of our healthcare clients," said Wilson Jones, a partner in Bracewell's Dallas office and chair of the firm's healthcare and life sciences practice.

Bracewell has one of most highly regarded health law teams in Texas. In addition to the firm's long-standing representation of the leading non-profit health systems in the state, Bracewell represents the three largest for-profit systems in the United States. In April, Carrie Douglas joined the healthcare and life sciences practice as a partner in the San Antonio office.

"I have known members of the Bracewell team for years and look forward to working with them as partners in serving the litigation needs of our clients," said Schuster.

Schuster received his B.A., summa cum laude, from University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Phi Beta Kappa member. He received his J.D. with high honors from The University of Texas School of Law, where he was Order of the Coif, Chancellor at Large and articles editor of the Texas Law Review. Schuster also served as a law clerk to the Honorable Joseph Sneed of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

###

Contact:

Bob Schranz

T: +1.713.221.1470

E: bob.schranz@bracewell.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171635