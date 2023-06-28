Lenovo: Empowering Female Gamers: A Passionate Journey Into the World of Gaming

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Since the age of seven, I've been playing video games and watching anime. My introduction at such a young age is thanks to my brother who showed me this virtual world. I wanted to be just like him, and so I watched him play video games and eventually it became an activity we shared together. Since then, I've never let go of this passion that unites us. One of my most cherished memories is from a childhood Christmas when I received my first home console, the Nintendo 64 Pikachu version. I still remember the joy I felt and the hours I spent playing in front of the TV. I didn't know it at the time, but this gift would influence the trajectory of my life.

I have used nearly every gaming console to date. My interest in new games on the market has never wavered, allowing me to continuously develop knowledge on the different types of existing games such as RPGs (Role Playing Games), FPS (First Person Shooters), MMOs (Massively Multiplayer Games) or even sports simulation games like FIFA.

Developing International Friendships Through Gaming

Throughout my life, video games have served as a refuge, helping me escape from reality and pushing me to believe in myself. Many don't have the opportunity to meet people from other parts of the world unless they can afford international travel. However, through gaming, I have been able to make friends, learn about other cultures and overcome my shyness from the comfort of my home.

Due to the global online network I faced when gaming, I decided to learn English as it was widely spoken by many of the friends I made online. So, I spent a lot of my free time watching movies and anime with English subtitles.

Through gaming I've learned a lot about myself and how to feel and process a range of emotions. Whether it is the hunger to win, the disappointment from losing; or the constant questioning of decisions and the team cohesion on how to accomplish a goal. Video games have allowed me to become aware of my strengths and weaknesses, and to be understanding towards others.

Turning A Passion Into A Career

I knew there was a market for online gamers and anime-lovers, which is what led me to create my Instagram account in September 2017.

My goal with this account is to influence and inspire my community through my content. I want to help my followers pursue their dreams without fearing people's judgment, because in today's society it's easy to criticize. I hope future generations will never second guess themselves in a field they love and continue to follow their dreams. Be who you are, don't try to be like someone else. Be authentic. And most importantly, fight for what you love to do.

The Challenges of Being a Woman in Gaming

As a woman in the video game industry, I strive to pave the way so other women feel comfortable pursuing their passions without fear or doubt. The challenge I face is earning the respect of the industry, as women are often underrepresented and face prejudice, sexism and other forms of discrimination. I struggle daily to prove that we deserve our place in this field.

The truth is, I have been harassed on social media and received hurtful comments for simply being a woman in this world. For a while, I took it to heart and allowed it to impact my health. However, I was able to get back up because of the support from my loved ones and the community of friends I built online.

How Tech Has Pushed My Passions

For me, technology is everywhere. I use it every day to communicate with my collaborators, subscribers and friends. I value being able to easily access information and having the entire world at my fingertips.

However, it's important to note that technology has drastically advanced since receiving my Nintendo 64 nearly 25 years ago. The ongoing innovation behind technology has produced better graphics, increased interaction and created more immersive games, to name a few. This constant evolution opens the door to endless possibilities for gamers and anime fans alike.

My Legion 5 Pro allows me to successfully maintain and develop my channel broadcast when gaming on Twitch for hours. Without this technology, I wouldn't be able to create and edit my content or share information with my subscribers. By working with Lenovo as one of its innovators, I can increase my efficiency and produce content that I didn't have access to before - furthering my skills as a content creator.

To explore the world of a female video gamer, or just want to keep up with my LenovoInnovators journey, follow me on Instagram @Playurdreams.





