Mittwoch, 28.06.2023
PR Newswire
28.06.2023 | 17:30
Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

28 June 2023

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

("Cloudbreak" or the "Company")

Change of Registered Office

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, ("Cloudbreak") announces that it has changed its registered office to 6 Heddon Street, London, W1B 4BT with immediate effect.

-ENDS-

For additional information please contact:

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Tel: +44 7926 397 675

Andrew Male

andrew@westridgemi.com

Novum Securities

(Financial Adviser)

Tel: +44 7399 9400

David Coffman / George Duxberry

Oberon Capital

(Broker)

Tel: +44 20 3179 5355 /

+44 20 3179 5315

Nick Lovering / Adam Pollock

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resource project generator and royalty business. Cloudbreak is focused on energy royalty acquisitions with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value. Its primary operating jurisdiction is the United States, but the Company also deploys its project generation model in the international energy sector to acquire minority interests in projects of merit.

Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc., the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.

Cloudbreak's generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration. Diversification within the natural resource sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of investing.


