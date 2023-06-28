EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Bond/ESG

Luxembourg, 28 June 2023



CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Green Bond Issue by S IMMO



CPI Property Group ("CPIPG") is pleased to acknowledge the recent press release of our subsidiary S IMMO AG regarding a highly successful EUR 75 million 5-year green bond issue.



The press release of S IMMO AG issued on 28 June 2023 is copied below in its entirety.



***



S IMMO AG (Bloomberg: SPI:AV, Reuters: SIAG.VI; ISIN: AT0000652250, the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful pricing of EUR 75m of green bonds. The green bonds (ISIN AT0000A35Y85) have a five-year term and carry a fixed coupon of 5.5% per annum.



The green bonds have a minimum denomination of EUR 500 and are being marketed for subscription by private investors in Austria and Germany until 11 July 2023 (subject to early closing). The green bonds will be listed on the Official Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange in the corporates prime segment. Proceeds will be used to finance or refinance eligible green projects as defined in S IMMO AG's sustainable bond framework.



Herwig Teufelsdorfer, member of the Management Board of S IMMO AG, commented: "Today's green bond issue is another step in S IMMO's long track record of successful bond issues anchored primarily by investors from our region, who clearly appreciate the Company's operational excellence and sustainability initiatives."



The transaction was managed by Erste Group Bank AG as Sole-Lead-Manager, Bookrunner and Green Structuring Advisor. The capital market prospectus, final terms and further information on the Green Bond can be found at www.simmoag.at/greenbond2023 .



***



This announcement is an advertisement and does not constitute an offer to purchase bonds of S IMMO AG or an invitation to offer bonds in any jurisdiction or from any jurisdiction in which the making of such an offer or invitation to make an offer or in which the making of an offer by or to certain persons is prohibited.



This announcement does not constitute financial analysis or advice or recommendation relating to financial instruments, or an offer, solicitation or invitation to buy or sell any securities of the Company and is not for publication or distribution in or into the United States of America, Australia(s), Canada(s), Japan(s), Ireland(s), Belgium(s), France(s), Italy(s) or the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The offer of Bonds of the Company (the "Offer") is made solely by means of and on the basis of the base prospectus approved by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) on 21 June 2023 and any further supplements thereto as well as the final terms and conditions ("Prospectus"), which is available free of charge in printed form at the Company's business address, Wienerbergstraße 9/7th floor, 1100 Vienna, during normal business hours and may be viewed electronically on the Company's website (www.simmoag.at/en/investor-relations/s-immo-bonds.html). Only the information contained in the Prospectus shall be binding in connection with any offer.



The approval of the Prospectus by the FMA is not to be construed as an endorsement of the Notes offered under the Prospectus. Only the information contained in the Prospectus is binding. Investors are advised to read the Prospectus before making any investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of the decision to invest in Securities. Investors are urged to pay particular attention to the risk disclosures in the Prospectus before making any investment decision.



This announcement is addressed exclusively to persons legally entitled to receive it. In particular, it is not addressed at U.S. citizens or residents of the United States of America (USA), Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, France, Italy or the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This communication is not for distribution or publication in the U.S. and may not be distributed or circulated to U.S. persons or publications with a general circulation in the U.S. or transferred to or published in any other country where its distribution or publication would be contrary to the law.



***



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations



David Greenbaum Moritz Mayer

Chief Financial Officer Manager, Capital Markets

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com m.mayer@cpipg.com



