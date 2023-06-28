Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Promore Pharma AB receives observation status (357/23)

On June 22, 2023, Promore Pharma AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had, on the one hand, made the decision to discontinue the ensereptide project and, on the other hand, that the Company's board of directors had assessed that the opportunities to raise the capital needed to develop the Company's program for ropocamptide were limited. The press release also stated that the Company had decided to terminate its key personnel including the Company's CEO and CFO. The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Promore Pharma AB (PROMO, ISIN code SE0009947740, order book ID 140251) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.