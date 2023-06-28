Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
WKN: A2DTCZ | ISIN: SE0009947740
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Promore Pharma AB receives observation status (357/23)

On June 22, 2023, Promore Pharma AB (the "Company") issued a press release with
information that the Company had, on the one hand, made the decision to
discontinue the ensereptide project and, on the other hand, that the Company's
board of directors had assessed that the opportunities to raise the capital
needed to develop the Company's program for ropocamptide were limited. The
press release also stated that the Company had decided to terminate its key
personnel including the Company's CEO and CFO. 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Promore Pharma AB (PROMO, ISIN code SE0009947740, order book ID 140251) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
