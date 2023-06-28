Green Stock News: Blink Charging Integrates SemaConnect Chargers into Global Network for Enhanced EV Charging

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), a leading producer of EV chargers, has successfully transitioned all former SemaConnect networked chargers and services into the new Blink Network, after the companies acquisition of SemaConnect in June of 2022.

This move showcases the cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design of the Blink Network, providing enhanced visibility for site hosts and a reliable charging experience. The integration marks the final step in incorporating SemaConnect into the Blink Charging family.

The rebuilt Blink Network offers a comprehensive platform with features tailored to various segments, consolidating functionalities and streamlining operations. With its expanded international capabilities and in-house manufacturing, Blink Charging solidifies its position as a leader in the EV charging industry.

Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging stated: "The integration of our SemaConnect chargers into the Blink Network is a significant milestone, symbolizing the culmination of our efforts to fully merge the two companies after rebranding the units and operations earlier this year."

Blink Charging has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 73,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink's charging locations.

