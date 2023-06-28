IR Labs Inc.: irlabs Announces Angela Holowaychuk as New Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs") is pleased to welcome Angela Holowaychuk as Chief Marketing Officer ("CMO"). With the changing landscape for investor relations, irlabs is leading in building community, storytelling and creating global visibility for its public and private company clients. Angela joins irlabs to drive growth for irlabs and its clients through innovation like the industry has never seen before.

"We're thrilled to announce Angela as Chief Marketing Officer of irlabs," said Caroline Sawamoto, Principal and Co-Founder of irlabs. "As the fastest growing investor relations firm in Canada, we are driving innovation and changing the status quo. The tremendous growth we've had in the past two years demonstrates our commitment to quality, execution and creativity. With the changing capital markets landscape, it is important for our brand to continue to be at the forefront, and with Angela's expertise and experience, she will help propel us and our clients to the next level."

Prior to her appointment as CMO, Angela served TAAL Distributed Information Technologies initially as Interim Chief Executive Officer, before transitioning into the Chief Operations Officer role and later becoming the Chief Marketing Officer for the company through its global expansion. She also served in executive positions at nChain and Ncrypt, disruptors in the Blockchain and digital asset technology space. Angela has held several diverse senior executive positions leading and transforming operations, business strategy, sales and marketing in highly regulated industries, such as gaming, fintech, blockchain mining and digital assets. Her expertise is building global operations, frictionless applications and service channels from the ground up, while executing go-to-market strategies.

"I have watched irlabs disrupt in an industry that has not evolved in decades, and I look forward to contributing fresh ideas to drive meaningful value and visibility for our clients," said Angela. Caroline and Alyssa have done an excellent job building a community of investors for our clients, which we will continue to grow as we expand industries and geographies. The entire industry has shifted, and we don't accept 'it's a challenging market' as an excuse for driving attention and building awareness. We're excited to show you what we're working on very soon!"

"Angela brings expertise as a CEO for a publicly traded company and has served in executive operations and marketing roles in disruptive industries that have required community building," said Alyssa Barry, Principal and Co-Founder of irlabs. "Angela knows how to navigate with agility and to adapt to the needs of different audiences. We are the only IR firm doing what we're doing, in offering so many services under one-roof, and combining relationship building with effective marketing strategies. We have been working on many new initiatives and partnerships over the past few months and look forward to rolling them out starting this summer."

irlabs is always focused on building community and connections. Be sure to connect with an email to happyinvestors@irlabs.ca or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram.

ABOUT IR LABS INC.

irlabs is a dynamic investor relations firm that applies innovative strategies to create visibility, drive investor engagement and make an impact. We are industry and sector agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca.

CONTACT

Caroline Sawamoto

Principal and Co-Founder

IR Labs Inc.

happyinvestors@irlabs.ca

SOURCE: IR Labs Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763738/irlabs-Announces-Angela-Holowaychuk-as-New-Chief-Marketing-Officer