The report covers ongoing Slovenia's military spending, which is forecast to increase, to rise to $1.5 billion by 2028.
The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.
The report outlines major military purchases which Slovenia is expected to pursue in the next 5 years, including the purchase of JLTVs and C27J's.
- Drivers of Defense expenditure include Slovenia's military modernization and Development of Domestic industry. Major ongoing procurement programs include procurement of C27J's and JLTVs
- Slovenia's defense budget: detailed analysis of Slovenia's FY2023 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions
- Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Slovenia's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Slovenia's military regulation. Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Slovenia are examined; they help to explain trends in spending and modernisation
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of Slovenia's defense industry
- Executive Summary
- Defense Budget Assessment
- Budgeting Process
- Defense Market Size Historical And Forecast
- Drivers Of Defense Expenditure
- Analysis of Defense Expenditure Allocation
- Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation
- Key Market Trends and Insights
- Military Doctrine And Security Environment
- Military Doctrine And Strategy
- Strategic Alliances and Geopolitics
- Political, Social, and Economic Scenario
- Market Entry Strategy And Regulations
- Defense Procurement Bodies
- Funding Opportunities
- Trade Associations and Defense Clusters
- Types of Contracts and Opportunities
- Types of Procurement Procedure
- Procurement Policy and Market Regulations
- Market Entry Routes
- Key Challenges
- Major Deals and M&A
- Market Attractiveness And Emerging Opportunities
- Market Attractiveness, 2023-28
- Top Defense Segments By Value
- Defense Platform Acquisitions
- Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value
- Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs)
- C27J
- Fleet Size
- Competitive Landscape
- Defense Companies Operating In Slovenia
- Main Defense Companies
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Lockheed Martin
- Dassault Aviation
- Naval Group
- Atos SE
- Rheinmetall AG
- Wartsilla Corp
- Indra Sistema SA
- Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering Co Ltd
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Moog Inc
- Hyundai Rotem Co
- Kongsber Maritime AS
- Safran Nacelles SA
