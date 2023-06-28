The "Slovenia Defense Market Size and Trends, Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers ongoing Slovenia's military spending, which is forecast to increase, to rise to $1.5 billion by 2028.

The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

The report outlines major military purchases which Slovenia is expected to pursue in the next 5 years, including the purchase of JLTVs and C27J's.

Key Highlights

Drivers of Defense expenditure include Slovenia's military modernization and Development of Domestic industry. Major ongoing procurement programs include procurement of C27J's and JLTVs

Scope

Slovenia's defense budget: detailed analysis of Slovenia's FY2023 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions

Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of Slovenia's military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of Slovenia's military regulation. Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to Slovenia are examined; they help to explain trends in spending and modernisation

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of Slovenia's defense industry

