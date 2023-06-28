Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - SFH Inc. ("SFH") announced today that they had acquired an aggregate of 187,500 common shares ("Common Shares") of 1287409 B.C. Ltd. ("409" or, the "Corporation"). SFH acquired the securities on June 27, 2023 pursuant to the closing of a private placement of 187,500 Common Shares of the Corporation at a purchase price of $0.0001 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $18.75 (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, SFH held 562,500 Common Shares, representing approximately 18.750% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the Acquisition, SFH now has beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 750,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 20% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares.

SFH acquired the securities under the offering for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease their beneficial ownership or control over securities of 409 as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 409's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

409's head office is located at 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V7X 1T2.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

SFH Inc.

Attention: Stephen Sandusky

(416) 307-1032

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171640