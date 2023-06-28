Public limited company (SA) with capital of €1,491,079,112.50
Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense, 92000 Nanterre
Nanterre TCR 552 037 806
www.vinci.com
Report
on payments made in fiscal 2022
by VINCI group subsidiaries
in favour of public authorities
for their extractive activities
This report, drawn up in accordance with the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the [French] Commercial Code, reports on payments made during the 2022 fiscal year by VINCI Group subsidiaries engaged in extractive activities to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they operate.
In accordance with legal and regulatory provisions, the disclosure covers the amounts of individual payments, or sets of payments where these are linked together, equal to or in excess of 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per type of contribution, during fiscal year 2022, to public authorities. If no payments have been made by a subsidiary, or if a subsidiary carrying out an extractive project has only made payments below the 100,000 euro threshold, these projects or types of payment have not been included in the table in this report.
Taxes mainly concern corporate income tax due for the year, as well as taxes related to the income and production of project companies. This report does not include taxes levied on consumption or sales, such as value-added taxes.
Royalties and rents represent payments in return for rights to exploit quarries or hydrocarbon deposits.
In fiscal 2022, these payments were the following:
|Pays
|Nom de la société
|Impôts
& Taxes
(en K€)
|Loyers /
Redevances
(en K€)
|Autres
(en K€)
|Total
(en K€)
|Allemagne
|Eurovia Gestein GmbH
|2,214
|-
|-
|2,214
|Allemagne
|SKBB GmbH
|909
|-
|-
|909
|Total Allemagne
|3,123
|-
|-
|3,123
|Belgique
|Cup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre
|2,532
|-
|-
|2,532
|Total Belgique
|2,532
|-
|-
|2,532
|Brésil
|Carmoenergy
|4,116
|168
|4,284
|Total Brésil
|4,116
|168
|4,284
|Canada
|Construction DJL Inc.
|3,405
|3,683
|-
|7,088
|Canada
|Agrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc.
|574
|274
|-
|848
|Total Canada
|3,979
|3,957
|-
|7,936
|Colombie
|IHSA Energy
|4,024
|5,814
|-
|9,838
|Total Colombie
|4,024
|5,814
|-
|9,838
|Etats-Unis
|Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC
|476
|-
|-
|476
|Total Etats-Unis
|476
|-
|-
|476
|France
|Ent. Oscar Savreux
|520
|-
|-
|520
|France
|Carrières de Dompierre
|211
|-
|-
|211
|France
|Carrières Saint-Christophe (CSC)
|136
|-
|-
|136
|France
|SDML
|117
|245
|-
|362
|France
|Gravières d'Alsace-Lorraine (GAL)
|159
|676
|-
|835
|France
|Carrières Ballast Normandie
|978
|-
|-
|978
|France
|Graves de Mer (GDM)
|-
|591
|-
|591
|France
|Matériaux Routiers Franciliens
|3,891
|-
|-
|3,891
|France
|Sté Matériaux Baie de Seine (MBS)
|1,208
|-
|-
|1,208
|France
|Carrières de Chailloue
|2,710
|-
|-
|2,710
|France
|Granulats de Basse Normandie
|271
|-
|-
|271
|France
|Sté Matériaux Caennais
|357
|-
|-
|357
|France
|Carrières Leroux Philippe
|270
|-
|-
|270
|France
|Carrière Rouperroux
|235
|-
|-
|235
|France
|SNEH Matériaux
|157
|-
|-
|157
|France
|Carrières de Chateaupanne
|171
|-
|-
|171
|France
|Carrières La Garenne
|127
|-
|-
|127
|France
|Société des Carrières Bretonnes
|840
|-
|-
|840
|France
|Carrières de Cluis
|227
|-
|-
|227
|France
|Carrières Lafitte
|947
|-
|-
|947
|France
|Carrières de Luché
|1,136
|-
|-
|1,136
|France
|Carrières Kleber Moreau
|2,161
|-
|-
|2,161
|France
|Carrières de Condat
|182
|-
|-
|182
|France
|Société Départementale des Carrières
|164
|-
|-
|164
|France
|Carrières Ballastières des Alpes
|282
|-
|-
|282
|France
|EJL Méditerranée
|1,210
|-
|-
|1,210
|France
|Durance Granulats
|315
|667
|-
|982
|France
|Les Calcaires Régionaux
|162
|-
|-
|162
|France
|Rescanières
|102
|-
|-
|102
|France
|SMAG
|179
|337
|-
|516
|France
|JALICOT
|-
|368
|-
|368
|France
|TRMC
|294
|284
|-
|578
|France
|Carrières du Bassin Rhônalpin
|1,621
|459
|-
|2,080
|France
|Sopoule - Carrières de Busséol
|-
|203
|-
|203
|France
|Les Carrières Comtoises
|-
|840
|-
|840
|Total France
|21,340
|4,670
|-
|26,010
|Mexique
|IHSA CQ
|2,394
|3,422
|560
|6,376
|Total Mexique
|2,394
|3,422
|560
|6,376
|Pologne
|Eurovia Bazalty SA
|482
|253
|-
|735
|Pologne
|Eurovia Kruszywa SA
|729
|845
|-
|1,574
|Pologne
|KSM Kosmin SP Zoo
|234
|251
|-
|485
|Total Pologne
|1,445
|1,349
|-
|2,794
|République tchèque
|Eurovia Kamenolomy C.Z.
|3,777
|558
|-
|4,335
|Total République Tchèque
|3,777
|558
|-
|4,335
|Slovaquie
|Eurovia Kamenolomy
|108
|-
|-
|108
|Total Slovaquie
|108
|-
|-
|108
|Tchad
|Sotec
|(*)
|-
|-
|-
|Total Tchad
|(*)
|-
|408
|408
|Total Général
|47,314
|19,938
|968
|68,220
|(*) Dans le cadre d'une convention d'établissement signée avec l'Etat Tchadien, Sotec est exonéré d'IS pour une durée de 10 ans à compter du 1er janvier 2015
This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 15 June 2023.
Nanterre, 15 June 2023
The VINCI Board of Directors
and, by delegation of the Board of Directors,
Xavier HUILLARD
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer