28.06.2023 | 17:48
Report on payments made in fiscal 2022 by VINCI group subsidiaries in favour of public authorities for their extractive activities

Public limited company (SA) with capital of €1,491,079,112.50
Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense, 92000 Nanterre
Nanterre TCR 552 037 806
www.vinci.com

___________________________________________________

Report
on payments made in fiscal 2022
by VINCI group subsidiaries
in favour of public authorities
for their extractive activities

___________________________________________________

This report, drawn up in accordance with the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the [French] Commercial Code, reports on payments made during the 2022 fiscal year by VINCI Group subsidiaries engaged in extractive activities to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they operate.

In accordance with legal and regulatory provisions, the disclosure covers the amounts of individual payments, or sets of payments where these are linked together, equal to or in excess of 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per type of contribution, during fiscal year 2022, to public authorities. If no payments have been made by a subsidiary, or if a subsidiary carrying out an extractive project has only made payments below the 100,000 euro threshold, these projects or types of payment have not been included in the table in this report.

Taxes mainly concern corporate income tax due for the year, as well as taxes related to the income and production of project companies. This report does not include taxes levied on consumption or sales, such as value-added taxes.

Royalties and rents represent payments in return for rights to exploit quarries or hydrocarbon deposits.

In fiscal 2022, these payments were the following:

Pays Nom de la sociétéImpôts
& Taxes
(en K€)		Loyers /
Redevances
(en K€)		Autres
(en K€)		Total
(en K€)
AllemagneEurovia Gestein GmbH 2,214 - - 2,214
AllemagneSKBB GmbH 909 - - 909
Total Allemagne 3,123 - - 3,123
BelgiqueCup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre 2,532 - - 2,532
Total Belgique 2,532 - - 2,532
BrésilCarmoenergy 4,116 168 4,284
Total Brésil 4,116 168 4,284
CanadaConstruction DJL Inc. 3,405 3,683 - 7,088
CanadaAgrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc. 574 274 - 848
Total Canada 3,979 3,957 - 7,936
ColombieIHSA Energy 4,024 5,814 - 9,838
Total Colombie 4,024 5,814 - 9,838
Etats-UnisEurovia Atlantic Coast LLC 476 - - 476
Total Etats-Unis 476 - - 476
FranceEnt. Oscar Savreux 520 - - 520
FranceCarrières de Dompierre 211 - - 211
FranceCarrières Saint-Christophe (CSC) 136 - - 136
FranceSDML 117 245 - 362
FranceGravières d'Alsace-Lorraine (GAL) 159 676 - 835
FranceCarrières Ballast Normandie 978 - - 978
FranceGraves de Mer (GDM) - 591 - 591
FranceMatériaux Routiers Franciliens 3,891 - - 3,891
FranceSté Matériaux Baie de Seine (MBS) 1,208 - - 1,208
FranceCarrières de Chailloue 2,710 - - 2,710
FranceGranulats de Basse Normandie 271 - - 271
FranceSté Matériaux Caennais 357 - - 357
FranceCarrières Leroux Philippe 270 - - 270
FranceCarrière Rouperroux 235 - - 235
FranceSNEH Matériaux 157 - - 157
FranceCarrières de Chateaupanne 171 - - 171
FranceCarrières La Garenne 127 - - 127
FranceSociété des Carrières Bretonnes 840 - - 840
FranceCarrières de Cluis 227 - - 227
FranceCarrières Lafitte 947 - - 947
FranceCarrières de Luché 1,136 - - 1,136
FranceCarrières Kleber Moreau 2,161 - - 2,161
FranceCarrières de Condat 182 - - 182
FranceSociété Départementale des Carrières 164 - - 164
FranceCarrières Ballastières des Alpes 282 - - 282
FranceEJL Méditerranée 1,210 - - 1,210
FranceDurance Granulats 315 667 - 982
FranceLes Calcaires Régionaux 162 - - 162
FranceRescanières 102 - - 102
FranceSMAG 179 337 - 516
FranceJALICOT - 368 - 368
FranceTRMC 294 284 - 578
FranceCarrières du Bassin Rhônalpin 1,621 459 - 2,080
FranceSopoule - Carrières de Busséol - 203 - 203
FranceLes Carrières Comtoises - 840 - 840
Total France 21,340 4,670 - 26,010
MexiqueIHSA CQ 2,394 3,422 560 6,376
Total Mexique 2,394 3,422 560 6,376
PologneEurovia Bazalty SA 482 253 - 735
PologneEurovia Kruszywa SA 729 845 - 1,574
PologneKSM Kosmin SP Zoo 234 251 - 485
Total Pologne 1,445 1,349 - 2,794
République tchèqueEurovia Kamenolomy C.Z. 3,777 558 - 4,335
Total République Tchèque 3,777 558 - 4,335
SlovaquieEurovia Kamenolomy 108 - - 108
Total Slovaquie 108 - - 108
TchadSotec (*) - - -
Total Tchad (*) - 408 408
Total Général 47,314 19,938 968 68,220
(*) Dans le cadre d'une convention d'établissement signée avec l'Etat Tchadien, Sotec est exonéré d'IS pour une durée de 10 ans à compter du 1er janvier 2015

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 15 June 2023.

Nanterre, 15 June 2023

The VINCI Board of Directors
and, by delegation of the Board of Directors,

________________________

Xavier HUILLARD
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer


