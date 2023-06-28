The "Netherlands: E-Cigarette Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed overview of the current regulatory framework in place in the Netherlands for e-cigarettes, as well as the possible future changes to the regime.

The Dutch government continues to implement the anti-tobacco requirements of the National Prevention Agreement (NPA), initiating potential changes to the tobacco legislation.

This means that in the near future, we expect to see concrete legislative proposals in the Netherlands. The proposals could deal with a number of changes, from plain packaging for vaping products to some age, sales and public place usage restrictions.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Netherlands: the basics

National regulatory framework

Age restrictions

Product restrictions

Labelling and packaging

Obligation to notify

Retail channel restrictions

Public usage

Advertising and marketing

Taxation

Sanctions

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

