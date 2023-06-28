Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28
28 June 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 130,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 515.637. The highest price paid per share was 520.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 511.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0159% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 491,311,932 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 815,733,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
-Ends-
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
859
516.000
16:11:05
1533
515.600
16:09:19
688
515.800
16:05:26
908
515.800
16:05:26
141
515.800
16:04:29
540
515.800
16:02:25
423
515.800
16:02:24
724
515.800
16:01:24
459
515.600
15:58:20
745
515.600
15:58:18
426
515.600
15:58:17
1762
516.400
15:51:55
1352
517.000
15:49:02
174
517.000
15:49:02
821
517.600
15:44:36
721
517.600
15:44:36
204
517.600
15:44:34
646
517.800
15:43:30
646
517.800
15:43:30
1006
516.800
15:34:51
571
516.800
15:34:51
1540
517.400
15:31:35
155
518.800
15:25:44
329
518.800
15:25:40
377
518.800
15:25:36
570
518.800
15:25:34
365
518.800
15:25:27
646
519.200
15:25:02
342
519.200
15:25:02
1046
519.200
15:19:42
705
519.200
15:19:42
1687
518.400
15:13:05
118
518.400
15:12:44
50
519.400
15:10:01
1789
519.400
15:10:01
1146
520.200
15:01:36
646
520.200
15:01:36
202
519.800
14:59:02
1548
519.800
14:59:02
212
518.600
14:53:47
313
518.600
14:53:43
321
518.600
14:53:38
276
518.600
14:53:34
365
518.600
14:53:30
310
518.600
14:53:26
1812
518.400
14:50:14
711
518.000
14:46:22
771
518.000
14:46:22
85
518.000
14:46:20
1814
518.800
14:42:54
579
519.000
14:42:51
800
519.000
14:42:51
1604
519.000
14:42:41
818
516.400
14:34:33
908
516.400
14:34:29
646
516.400
14:30:41
646
516.400
14:30:41
198
516.400
14:30:41
255
516.400
14:30:41
928
516.400
14:30:41
575
516.400
14:30:41
166
516.400
14:30:41
110
516.400
14:30:41
67
516.400
14:30:32
420
517.200
14:21:30
1144
517.200
14:21:30
1096
517.400
14:13:37
641
517.400
14:11:45
1637
517.800
14:05:02
57
517.400
13:56:20
282
517.400
13:56:16
286
517.400
13:56:11
280
517.400
13:56:07
290
517.400
13:56:03
285
517.400
13:55:58
289
517.400
13:55:54
285
517.000
13:50:19
670
517.000
13:50:19
250
517.000
13:49:18
242
517.000
13:49:08
260
517.000
13:48:57
1750
517.800
13:44:16
233
515.400
13:33:08
311
515.400
13:33:01
322
515.400
13:32:58
286
515.400
13:32:51
310
515.400
13:32:41
201
515.400
13:32:33
1591
515.200
13:29:46
1553
515.600
13:28:06
1115
514.800
13:25:22
640
514.800
13:24:30
1565
514.400
13:18:25
1497
514.200
13:17:24
1803
513.800
13:09:54
1517
514.600
13:04:28
92
514.800
12:57:20
279
514.800
12:57:09
296
514.800
12:56:58
284
514.800
12:56:46
287
514.800
12:56:35
398
514.800
12:56:21
528
515.600
12:50:43
1113
515.600
12:50:43
1611
516.000
12:48:56
1781
516.200
12:37:12
1489
516.600
12:31:02
81
515.000
12:17:21
690
515.000
12:17:21
336
515.000
12:16:50
327
515.000
12:16:40
139
515.000
12:16:19
1770
514.600
12:10:34
69
514.400
12:04:57
326
514.400
12:04:44
314
514.400
12:04:23
314
514.400
12:04:12
306
514.400
12:04:01
270
514.400
12:03:49
1780
514.600
12:03:29
1620
514.200
11:57:22
1509
514.400
11:57:22
87
514.400
11:57:22
1685
514.600
11:54:30
127
514.600
11:54:30
1619
514.200
11:37:02
160
514.200
11:33:46
215
515.000
11:28:13
337
515.000
11:28:04
326
515.000
11:27:54
361
515.000
11:27:44
336
515.000
11:27:33
198
515.000
11:27:23
341
514.800
11:25:37
213
514.800
11:25:27
829
515.000
11:22:34
541
515.000
11:22:34
321
515.000
11:21:27
230
514.800
11:18:33
669
514.800
11:18:24
322
514.800
11:18:23
313
514.800
11:17:26
1445
514.400
11:11:56
224
514.400
11:11:56
1023
514.600
11:05:03
430
514.600
11:03:39
149
514.600
11:03:37
377
514.600
10:54:29
1121
514.600
10:54:29
910
514.600
10:48:05
600
514.600
10:48:03
1775
514.800
10:48:02
1513
514.200
10:42:47
341
514.200
10:42:47
1631
514.400
10:42:47
1802
511.200
10:17:34
1694
512.200
10:11:52
1365
512.800
10:09:34
211
512.800
10:06:24
1365
513.000
09:55:58
135
513.000
09:55:58
789
512.400
09:43:05
357
512.400
09:43:05
630
512.400
09:43:05
1837
512.600
09:34:08
367
512.400
09:15:31
1433
512.400
09:15:31
1788
513.200
09:03:59
1722
513.400
08:45:15
871
513.000
08:37:59
950
513.000
08:37:59
1735
514.200
08:26:46
126
513.400
08:16:42
1351
513.400
08:16:42
126
513.400
08:16:42
1824
513.000
08:03:15
1736
513.200
08:02:48