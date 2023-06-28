Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.06.2023
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
27.06.23
15:43 Uhr
5,900 Euro
-0,100
-1,67 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
PR Newswire
28.06.2023 | 18:00
183 Leser
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 28

28 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 130,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 515.637. The highest price paid per share was 520.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 511.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0159% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 491,311,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 815,733,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

859

516.000

16:11:05

1533

515.600

16:09:19

688

515.800

16:05:26

908

515.800

16:05:26

141

515.800

16:04:29

540

515.800

16:02:25

423

515.800

16:02:24

724

515.800

16:01:24

459

515.600

15:58:20

745

515.600

15:58:18

426

515.600

15:58:17

1762

516.400

15:51:55

1352

517.000

15:49:02

174

517.000

15:49:02

821

517.600

15:44:36

721

517.600

15:44:36

204

517.600

15:44:34

646

517.800

15:43:30

646

517.800

15:43:30

1006

516.800

15:34:51

571

516.800

15:34:51

1540

517.400

15:31:35

155

518.800

15:25:44

329

518.800

15:25:40

377

518.800

15:25:36

570

518.800

15:25:34

365

518.800

15:25:27

646

519.200

15:25:02

342

519.200

15:25:02

1046

519.200

15:19:42

705

519.200

15:19:42

1687

518.400

15:13:05

118

518.400

15:12:44

50

519.400

15:10:01

1789

519.400

15:10:01

1146

520.200

15:01:36

646

520.200

15:01:36

202

519.800

14:59:02

1548

519.800

14:59:02

212

518.600

14:53:47

313

518.600

14:53:43

321

518.600

14:53:38

276

518.600

14:53:34

365

518.600

14:53:30

310

518.600

14:53:26

1812

518.400

14:50:14

711

518.000

14:46:22

771

518.000

14:46:22

85

518.000

14:46:20

1814

518.800

14:42:54

579

519.000

14:42:51

800

519.000

14:42:51

1604

519.000

14:42:41

818

516.400

14:34:33

908

516.400

14:34:29

646

516.400

14:30:41

646

516.400

14:30:41

198

516.400

14:30:41

255

516.400

14:30:41

928

516.400

14:30:41

575

516.400

14:30:41

166

516.400

14:30:41

110

516.400

14:30:41

67

516.400

14:30:32

420

517.200

14:21:30

1144

517.200

14:21:30

1096

517.400

14:13:37

641

517.400

14:11:45

1637

517.800

14:05:02

57

517.400

13:56:20

282

517.400

13:56:16

286

517.400

13:56:11

280

517.400

13:56:07

290

517.400

13:56:03

285

517.400

13:55:58

289

517.400

13:55:54

285

517.000

13:50:19

670

517.000

13:50:19

250

517.000

13:49:18

242

517.000

13:49:08

260

517.000

13:48:57

1750

517.800

13:44:16

233

515.400

13:33:08

311

515.400

13:33:01

322

515.400

13:32:58

286

515.400

13:32:51

310

515.400

13:32:41

201

515.400

13:32:33

1591

515.200

13:29:46

1553

515.600

13:28:06

1115

514.800

13:25:22

640

514.800

13:24:30

1565

514.400

13:18:25

1497

514.200

13:17:24

1803

513.800

13:09:54

1517

514.600

13:04:28

92

514.800

12:57:20

279

514.800

12:57:09

296

514.800

12:56:58

284

514.800

12:56:46

287

514.800

12:56:35

398

514.800

12:56:21

528

515.600

12:50:43

1113

515.600

12:50:43

1611

516.000

12:48:56

1781

516.200

12:37:12

1489

516.600

12:31:02

81

515.000

12:17:21

690

515.000

12:17:21

336

515.000

12:16:50

327

515.000

12:16:40

139

515.000

12:16:19

1770

514.600

12:10:34

69

514.400

12:04:57

326

514.400

12:04:44

314

514.400

12:04:23

314

514.400

12:04:12

306

514.400

12:04:01

270

514.400

12:03:49

1780

514.600

12:03:29

1620

514.200

11:57:22

1509

514.400

11:57:22

87

514.400

11:57:22

1685

514.600

11:54:30

127

514.600

11:54:30

1619

514.200

11:37:02

160

514.200

11:33:46

215

515.000

11:28:13

337

515.000

11:28:04

326

515.000

11:27:54

361

515.000

11:27:44

336

515.000

11:27:33

198

515.000

11:27:23

341

514.800

11:25:37

213

514.800

11:25:27

829

515.000

11:22:34

541

515.000

11:22:34

321

515.000

11:21:27

230

514.800

11:18:33

669

514.800

11:18:24

322

514.800

11:18:23

313

514.800

11:17:26

1445

514.400

11:11:56

224

514.400

11:11:56

1023

514.600

11:05:03

430

514.600

11:03:39

149

514.600

11:03:37

377

514.600

10:54:29

1121

514.600

10:54:29

910

514.600

10:48:05

600

514.600

10:48:03

1775

514.800

10:48:02

1513

514.200

10:42:47

341

514.200

10:42:47

1631

514.400

10:42:47

1802

511.200

10:17:34

1694

512.200

10:11:52

1365

512.800

10:09:34

211

512.800

10:06:24

1365

513.000

09:55:58

135

513.000

09:55:58

789

512.400

09:43:05

357

512.400

09:43:05

630

512.400

09:43:05

1837

512.600

09:34:08

367

512.400

09:15:31

1433

512.400

09:15:31

1788

513.200

09:03:59

1722

513.400

08:45:15

871

513.000

08:37:59

950

513.000

08:37:59

1735

514.200

08:26:46

126

513.400

08:16:42

1351

513.400

08:16:42

126

513.400

08:16:42

1824

513.000

08:03:15

1736

513.200

08:02:48


