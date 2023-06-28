Luxhammer, LLC: Watch: Marvel-style Family Comedy Adventure "The Rise of SuperMouth" Is Part of a Dentist-created Storytelling Universe That Aims to Change Kids' Oral Health for The Better

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / What began as an idea to make going to the dentist fun for kids 26 years ago has now been transformed into an epic live-action/animated hybrid film called "The Rise of SuperMouth". Made in true Hollywood franchise fashion, the movie has a completely unique storytelling universe that helps parents encourage their children to brush, floss, and use ice-cream-flavored MouthWash.

In this 35-minute family comedy adventure, we meet the SuperMouth Squad, a team of superhero dentists and their sidekicks, as they attempt to stop villainous candymaker Cavitar from ruining teeth throughout the galaxy.

The production team's credits include "The Avengers", "The Mandalorian", and more.

26 years ago, the storytelling journey began when real-life husband and wife Dr. Kami Hoss and Dr. Nazli Keri started a pediatric dental practice called The Super Dentists, with Disneyland-like offices and characters they created including Dr. HaveOneSuperSmile (the superhero version of Dr. Hoss) and The Tooth Keri (Dr. Keri's idea that rhymes with "The Tooth Fairy"), respectively. Working with Disney artists, they created a band of characters called The SuperMouth Squad and a sugar villain Cavitar to entertain kids and make going to the dentist fun, gaining them traction to become a leading dental practice and one of the top attractions in San Diego for kids.

The desire to help his patients drove Dr. Hoss to see a bigger need in overall oral care. He explains, "For over half a century, we've been using the same products that not only kill the bad bacteria in our mouths, they kill the good, and disrupt the microbiome that is the first line of defense for our oral and overall health."

By applying a new formulation and innovative product designs, Dr. Hoss has founded SuperMouth, the pioneers of the first-ever dentist-invented oral care systems for kids. This includes "a customized lineup of oral care products including toothpastes, toothbrushes, flosses, mouthwashes and everything else needed to promote a healthy mouth and defeat the bad while supporting the good mouth microbiome." To make it fun for kids, there are ice cream flavors, an augmented reality app, toys, a comic book, live events, and more based on his characters.

Dr. Hoss' dual passion for entertaining kids and helping them to live happier, healthier, and more successful lives through good oral care led him to create a Marvel-esque film based on his SuperMouth Squad that plays like a "Guardians of the Galaxy" that the whole family can enjoy.

"As parents, it can be a challenge to get our kids to brush and floss their teeth. We created this movie as a way to help parents inspire their kids to make brush time exciting," explains Dr. Hoss, who is also an orthodontist and dentofacial orthopedist, bestselling author, nationally recognized speaker, and sought-after oral care expert. "We encourage families to grab some popcorn, and floss, and watch the movie before bedtime."

"The Rise of SuperMouth" is executive produced by Dr. Kami Hoss and Richard Tiland, written and directed by Daniel Robert Cohn, and produced by Evan J. Cholfin, based on a story by Dr. Hoss, Cohn, and Cholfin.

The film stars Joe Chambrello ("9:11: Lone Star"), Jack De Sanz ("Strays"), Nova Gaver, Jack Brenner, Rachel Wirtz, Kayla Robinson, Natalie Polisson, Jared Fleming, Daisy Isles, and Acston Luca Porto.

Daniel Robert Cohn ("The World's Gone Nutz") is an award-winning filmmaker. After successfully gaining world-wide distribution and a prime-time network television release for his first feature film, Cohn went on to write screenplays for Universal Pictures, Constantin Film, Robert Cort Productions, and Gold Circle. He is planning a feature film called "You Have Arrived" with Academy Award-nominated Laurence Mark ("The Greatest Showman", "Dreamgirls", "Jerry Maguire") and Evan J. Cholfin ("The Unseen", "Higher Power") producing.

Evan J. Cholfin is a producer and executive who has developed, packaged, sold, and produced film and television for nearly two decades. He worked in development for Academy Award-winning screenwriter Steve Zaillian ("Schindler's List"). Projects during his tenure included Academy Award-nominated films "The Irishman", "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo", "Moneyball", and the Emmy-nominated HBO series "The Night Of". Cholfin served as Head of Development and Production at STORIES, a joint venture between SEGA and Hakuhodo DY Group, developing film and television based on their video game IP, and now runs his literary management and production banner LUXHAMMER, where Cohn is repped.

In addition to launching the short across SuperMouth's online platforms, the film premiered theatrically at the 26th Annual Dances With Films Festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood on June 25th, 2023, where they held a family event including a live interactive performance where kids got to help the SuperMouth Squad foil Cavitar's plan to spread Sugar Bugs throughout the theater and lobby. Kids also got the chance to pose for selfies with their heroes as if they "were in the movie".

About SuperMouth LLC

Introducing SuperMouth®, a revolutionary approach to oral care that focuses on total mouth health by offering safe and effective ingredients, informative resources for parents, and engaging entertainment content for kids. Going beyond traditional brushing and flossing, SuperMouth offers a complete range of oral care products that work together to support a healthy oral microbiome and better overall health.

SuperMouth proudly presents the world's first dentist-invented MouthCare Systems specifically for kids. These systems are tailored to individual age groups, risk levels for cavities, and personal preferences. With the convenience of direct shipping every three months, consumers can receive a curated selection of toothpaste, floss products, mouthwashes, mouthsprays, a mouthbrush, accessories, as well as comprehensive guides and manuals on maintaining oral health.

To make oral care enjoyable for children, SuperMouth incorporates superhero characters, ice cream flavors, and playful designs into its products. By creating a positive association with oral care, kids are encouraged to develop healthy habits from an early age. With SuperMouth, you can ensure your child's oral health while making the experience fun and engaging.

