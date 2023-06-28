Wings Capital Partners LLC ("Wings") announced today that R. Stephen Hannahs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will retire effective June 30, 2023.

"Through headwinds and tailwinds in the aviation industry, over many decades Steve has been an incredible leader, entrepreneur, and mentor," said Nick Stable, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer of Wings. "The Wings team congratulates him on an exemplary career and is proud to have been by his side as he nurtured and grew Wings to become the business it is today, a successful platform with a dedicated, hard-working team of individuals, past and current."

Hannahs founded Wings in 2013 and has since led the company as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to founding Wings, Hannahs co-founded Aviation Capital Group ("ACG") in 1989 and served as Chief Executive Officer until 2012. Prior to ACG, Hannahs held executive roles at Electra Aviation, Integrated Resources Inc., and Tanon Corporation, among others. He began his aviation career as an officer in the United States Air Force.

About Wings Capital Partners

Wings Capital Partners LLC (Wings) is a private, full-service aircraft leasing platform primarily investing in single-aisle, in-production commercial jet aircraft on lease to airlines around the world. Led by best-in-class management team with significant aviation leasing experience and long-standing airline, lessor, banking, investor, and legal relationships.

Wings is owned by active investors, Corrum Capital Management, Sightway Capital, a Two Sigma company, and the Wings Executive Team. www.wingscap.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628082346/en/

Contacts:

Cathy Egan

media@wingscap.com