Step One Automotive Group Presents a Thrilling Success at the Festival of Speed

PENSACOLA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Step One Automotive Group delivered an electrifying and unforgettable experience to all attendees at the highly anticipated Festival of Speed held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the renowned Five Flags Speedway. The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., provided an action-packed day of exhilarating activities, exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with racing superstars, heart-pounding high-speed Hot Laps, and interactive motorsport games.

The Festival of Speed kicked off in grand style with exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities featuring two esteemed racing drivers, Chris Walsh and Juan Manuel Correa. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., attendees had the privilege of meeting Chris Walsh, GT4 America Porsche, and 718 Cayman GT4 Driver, and Juan Manuel Correa, Formula 2 and WEC Driver. Fans eagerly interacted with these motorsport icons, capturing cherished moments and gaining valuable insights into the world of professional racing.

Following the meet-and-greet sessions, the Festival of Speed reached new heights of excitement with the highly anticipated high-speed Hot Laps. From 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Step One Motorsports' professional race card drivers thrilled attendees with their unmatched skills and blistering speed. The adrenaline-pumping Hot Laps left spectators on the edge of their seats as they witnessed firsthand the raw power and precision of these exceptional drivers.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of the Festival of Speed," said Maureen Bierman, Director of Marketing, Step One Automotive Group. "It was truly a day filled with excitement, adrenaline, and unforgettable moments. We are grateful to all the racing drivers, partners, and attendees who made this event a roaring triumph."

The Festival of Speed served as a testament to Step One Automotive Group's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to its valued customers. By bridging the gap between automotive enthusiasts and the thrilling world of motorsport, Step One Automotive Group continues to strengthen its position as a premier automotive group.

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 20 new car dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 17 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One Automotive Group also owns two standalone pre-owned operations, three wholesale parts operations, and one rental car operation. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the United States and the top 10 in Florida. Step One employs 787 team members across three states and six cities.

