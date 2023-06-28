Purpose Healing Center Announces Grand Opening of Intensive Outpatient Clinic at New Location in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / Purpose Healing Center (PHC), a leading addiction treatment provider with locations throughout the valley, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its Intensive Outpatient (IOP) clinic at its new location: 8712 E Vía De Commercio, Scottsdale, AZ 85258. The new location will offer a comprehensive range of services to support individuals on their journey to recovery from addiction.

With the expansion to this new location, Purpose Healing Center aims to meet the growing demand for effective and personalized addiction treatment in the Scottsdale area. The IOP clinic will provide a supportive environment where clients can receive high-quality care while maintaining their daily routines and responsibilities.

At the Intensive Outpatient clinic, clients will have access to a team of experienced addiction specialists who will tailor treatment plans to meet their specific needs. The programs will combine evidence-based therapies, holistic approaches, and individualized counseling to address the underlying causes of addiction and promote long-term recovery.

The new facility will feature comfortable and inviting spaces, creating a serene atmosphere conducive to healing and growth. Purpose Healing Center is committed to offering a comprehensive range of services, including individual and group therapy, family counseling, relapse prevention strategies, and life skills training.

"We are excited to expand our services and provide the Scottsdale community with a comprehensive treatment option," said JP Grako, CEO of Purpose Healing Center. "Our dedicated team is passionate about helping individuals break free from addiction and achieve lasting recovery. With our new Intensive Outpatient clinic, we can offer flexible treatment options that fit into our clients' lives."

