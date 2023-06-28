Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Kelly Robreno Koster has joined the firm's Houston office as a partner in the labor and employment group. Koster most recently was a shareholder at Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr, P.C.

"Kelly is a highly regarded litigator and a terrific addition to our outstanding labor and employment team," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "We're excited to welcome her to the firm."

Koster is highly experienced in counseling and representing employers in all aspects of the employment relations. She has more than 13 years of litigation experience and has distinguished herself in a short period by taking over a dozen cases to trial in both federal and state court. She draws on her in-house and big law experience in representing employers in cases related to discrimination, termination, restrictive covenants, the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and statutory employee benefits. Koster is equally skilled in advising clients on matters related to administrative investigations and inspections, occupational safety and health violations, wrongful termination, retaliation, harassment, employment and non-competition agreements and other employment-related concerns. Prior to joining Munsch Hardt in 2021, Koster was a litigation partner in the New York office of a national law firm. She also served as general counsel for an international staffing company, where she was chiefly responsible for compliance with global employment laws.

"Kelly is an outstanding practitioner whose diverse experience on employment matters brings additional strength to our ability to serve the labor and employment needs of our clients," said Amy Karff Halevy, a partner in the Bracewell's Houston office and chair of the firm's labor and employment group.

Koster is the fifth partner to laterally join Bracewell within the last six months. Other recent hires include Bucky Brannen, tax partner in Dallas; Jeffrey E. Danley, IP litigation partner in Seattle; Carrie Douglas, healthcare partner in San Antonio; and Paul Schuster, healthcare partner in Dallas.

"I'm excited to join Bracewell's growing team and look forward to working with my new partners in serving the needs of our clients," said Koster.

Koster earned her B.S. from Cornell University and her J.D. from American University, Washington College of Law, where she was editor of American International Law Review and a member of the Moot Court Honor Society. Following law school, she was a law clerk to former Chief Judge Jose L. Linares of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

###

Contact:

Bob Schranz

T: +1.713.221.1470

E: bob.schranz@bracewell.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171651