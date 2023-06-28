Anzeige
DEXILLA Launches Non-Custodial Order Book DEX Transforming Layer 2 Solutions zkSync and Optimism

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2023 / DEXILLA takes immense pride in unveiling the much-anticipated non-custodial order book decentralized exchange DEX that offers improvements over the prevailing system. This momentous platform sets out to redefine the landscape of cryptocurrency trading by introducing innovative Layer 2 solutions, with a specific focus on the seamless integration of zkSync and Optimism.

Dexilla, Thursday, June 29, 2023, Press release picture

The introduction of DEXILLA's non-custodial order book DEX marks a significant milestone in the evolutionary journey of decentralized exchanges. Propelled by cutting-edge technology, this platform empowers users to engage in the direct trading of digital assets from their personal wallets, effectively eliminating the necessity for intermediaries and mitigating custodial risks. By harnessing the power of zkSync and Optimism, DEXILLA aims for the expeditious processing of transactions while upholding the highest standards of security and scalability.

Dexilla, Thursday, June 29, 2023, Press release picture

At the core of Dexilla's offerings lies its exceptional FlashMap engine, renowned for its cutting-edge features and capabilities including zero slippage. This state-of-the-art engine has been meticulously engineered to handle substantial trading volumes with ease, ensuring seamless and efficient transactions. By utilizing FlashMap, users can execute their trades swiftly and confidently, even during periods of intense market activity. One of the standout features of FlashMap is its lightning-fast transaction settlement with zero slippage. Powered by advanced optimization algorithms, it ensures near-instantaneous confirmation and settlement of trades, minimizing any delays or uncertainties that could hinder trading strategies.

Dexilla, Thursday, June 29, 2023, Press release picture

In addition, Dexilla offers a comprehensive suite of trading tools and analytical capabilities. With real-time market data, advanced charting features, and customizable indicators, traders can make informed decisions based on accurate insights. This empowers them to fine-tune their strategies and optimize their trading performance.

Dexilla, Thursday, June 29, 2023, Press release picture

Furthermore, Dexilla's Horizon Liquidity protocol revolutionizes the utilization of on-chain liquidity techniques, delivering a remarkable enhancement to the platform's liquidity on Layer 2. This distinctive approach fosters heightened market efficiency, enables superior price discovery, minimizes slippage, and guarantees traders access to optimal trading opportunities.

Dexilla, Thursday, June 29, 2023, Press release picture

Stability stands as a paramount advantage within Dexilla's Layer 2 solution. The platform, in its essence, heralds an era of steadfast trading, free from any disruptive crashes, while proudly presenting an extraordinary reduction in gas fees, surpassing its competitors by a substantial margin. This commendable feat effectively diminishes transaction costs to a significant degree, ensuring an economical approach within this emerging epoch of decentralized finance (DeFi). Dexilla seamlessly introduces affordability as an indispensable attribute, effectively shaping the landscape of this newfound DeFi era.

For more information, please visit them on

Website: https://dexilla.com/
Discord: https://discord.gg/pFs8DZEJRZ
Telegram: https://t.me/DexillaDAO
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DexillaDAO

About Dexilla:

Dexilla is a next-gen trading platform with a Layer 2 solution. It prioritizes decentralization and transparency, eliminating problems with on-chain order book trading. Dexilla operates fully on-chain, ensuring transparency and revolutionizing digital asset trading in the DeFi era, with support from Layer 2 chains like zkSync and Optimism.

Media Contact

Company Name: Dexilla
Contact Person: Romy Court
Website: https://dexilla.com/
Email: marketing@dexilla.com
City: George Town
Country: Cayman Islands

SOURCE: Dexilla

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764451/DEXILLA-Launches-Non-Custodial-Order-Book-DEX-Transforming-Layer-2-Solutions-zkSync-and-Optimism

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
