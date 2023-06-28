Babylon Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "Babylon") (NYSE:BBLN) previously announced in its June 23, 2023 press release that the Company has received a proposal from AlbaCore Capital LLP ("AlbaCore") and MindMaze Group SA ("MindMaze") pursuant to which core operating subsidiaries of the Company would be transferred to MindMaze (the "Proposed Transaction"). The closing of the Proposed Transaction is expected in July 2023 and is subject to agreed documentation, various conditions and appropriate approvals, if required. The Proposed Transaction will not provide for any payment to the Company's Class A ordinary shareholders or other equity instrument holders, as AlbaCore will be exercising rights under its debt agreements with the Company to transition the go-forward business by transferring core operating subsidiaries of the Company to MindMaze.

The Company today announced that on June 22, 2023, the Company received a notice (the "Notice") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01B and Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because (i) the Company's average total market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $50 million and, at the same time, its last reported shareholders' equity was less than $50 million, and (ii) the average closing price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares on the NYSE was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

In light of the expected closing of the Proposed Transaction in July 2023, the Company does not intend to undertake actions to cure the deficiencies described above and return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards, and has notified the NYSE of this decision. As a result, the Company expects the NYSE to immediately suspend its Class A ordinary shares from trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "BBLN", and for the Class A ordinary shares to transition to trading on the over-the-counter market. In addition, the Company expects the NYSE to subsequently delist the Class A ordinary shares from the NYSE in accordance with its procedures. The Company will continue to comply with applicable Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") reporting requirements.

The Notice and the expected suspension of trading and subsequent delisting of the Class A ordinary shares from the NYSE do not affect the business operations of the Company and its subsidiaries, and will have no impact on the Proposed Transaction.

