IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) ("IHS Towers" or the "Company"), one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, today issued the following statement in response to recent statements from MTN, Wendel and Blackwells Capital about the Company with respect to certain corporate governance matters:

"The IHS Towers management team and Board of Directors have a continued track record of engaging with shareholders, listening carefully to their views and are focused on acting in the best interests of all shareholders.

We note the recent comments made by certain of our shareholders and we continue engaging in shareholder dialogue."

About IHS Towers

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is one of the largest independent multinational towerco solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company has nearly 40,000 towers across its 11 markets including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: communications@ihstowers.com or visit: www.ihstowers.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by relevant safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements (or their equivalent) of any applicable jurisdiction, including those contained in Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecast," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, including related to our future engagement with shareholders. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: non-performance under or termination, non-renewal or material modification of our customer agreements; volatility in terms of timing for settlement of invoices or our inability to collect amounts due under invoices; a reduction in the creditworthiness and financial strength of our customers; the business, legal and political risks in the countries in which we operate; general macroeconomic conditions in the countries in which we operate; changes to existing or new tax laws, rates or fees foreign exchange risks and/or ability to access U.S. Dollars in our markets; regional or global health pandemics, including COVID 19, and geopolitical conflicts and wars, including the current situation between Russia and Ukraine; our inability to successfully execute our business strategy and operating plans, including our ability to increase the number of Colocations and Lease Amendments on our Towers and construct New Sites or develop business related to adjacent telecommunications verticals (including, for example, relating to our fiber businesses in Latin America and elsewhere) or deliver on our sustainability or environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and initiatives under anticipated costs, timelines, and complexity, such as our Carbon Reduction Roadmap (Project Green), including plans to reduce diesel consumption, integrate solar panel and battery storage solutions on tower sites and connect more sites to the electricity grid; reliance on third-party contractors or suppliers, including failure, underperformance or inability to provide products or services to us (in a timely manner or at all) due to sanctions regulations, due to supply chain issues or other reasons; our estimates and assumptions and estimated operating results may differ materially from actual results; increases in operating expenses, including increased costs for diesel; failure to renew or extend our ground leases, or protect our rights to access and operate our Towers or other telecommunications infrastructure assets; loss of customers; risks related to our indebtedness; and the important factors discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. You should read this press release and the documents that we reference in this press release with the understanding that our actual future results, performance and achievements may be materially different from what we expect. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

