Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - With a successful track record of serving over 2,000 clients in the United States and the Middle East, The Lifestyle Group is now poised to explore new horizons. Renowned for its expertise in wealth and lifestyle management, the firm is expanding its reach to Europe through London and Asia through Hong Kong. This strategic expansion solidifies The Lifestyle Group's global presence, reinforcing its commitment to providing exceptional services to its esteemed clientele worldwide. Recognizing the significant role Miami and Dubai have played in the luxury sector and tourism industry, Eli Geller, the founder of The Lifestyle Group, envisions London and Hong Kong as the ideal gateways to connect established and emerging markets. By extending its remarkable lifestyle services, the firm aims to bridge the gap and cater to the discerning needs of clients seeking unparalleled experiences in these vibrant cities.

"With our successful track record in wealth and lifestyle management, we recognize the immense potential of these cities as gateways to connect established and emerging markets. Our aim is to bridge the gap and cater to the discerning needs of clients seeking unparalleled experiences. Through our comprehensive range of services, we are committed to transforming dreams into reality and unlocking a world of extraordinary possibilities," said Eli Geller, a spokesperson for The Lending Group.





Photo of the Dubai Skyline, Courtesy of @thelifestyle.group

The Lifestyle Group is a full-service lifestyle management firm, private club, and concierge service. Through a combination of services in real estate mastery, including purchasing, selling, renting, and reallocating, along with global travel solutions, luxury vehicle rentals, and even coordinating stateside births, their team of experienced professionals helps discerning customers navigate life internationally. The Lifestyle Group stands as the ultimate gateway to an extraordinary lifestyle and seamless transactions. With their unwavering commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, The Lifestyle Group unlocks a world of possibilities, transforming dreams into reality, one remarkable experience at a time.

