London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - This month, leading global investment manager, Fridman Wealth Partners, proudly celebrates four years since launching its managed investment service. This period has been characterised by sustained growth due to the firm's commitment to technology-driven innovation in wealth management.

"Our strategic combination of AI technology with our investment expertise has been instrumental in driving our growth over the past four years," says Director of Planning and Investments Timothy Burford.

This combination enables thousands of investors to make investment decisions and effectively manage portfolios. Since 2019, the firm has achieved a 10.62% average monthly return and has garnered clients' trust, with over US $400,000,000 in invested capital.

Burford states, "Our unique AI technology simplifies our clients' investment process, fostering decisions based on solid data. We constantly monitor market trends, optimally positioning client funds. We also have a risk management system that alerts clients to necessary adjustments, thereby offering protection against possible investment losses."

Fridman's system uses AI to automate wealth management, enabling clients to easily open accounts and fund them. The firm also leverages AI to offer a superior client experience, offering personalised advice and strategies that cater to each client's unique financial goals. Their automated trading platform ensures that transactions are executed quickly and accurately.

"By leveraging AI, we have improved our services and provide better client value. Our team of qualified financial advisors gives clients advice tailored to their situations and goals. They help our clients invest in a way that puts their future first," Burford states.

Fridman Wealth Partners plans to leverage its technological prowess to expand its global footprint further. "We aim to bring our unique AI-driven wealth management to a wider demographic, enhancing our offerings and building on our reputation as industry pioneers,"Burford announces.

Fridman Wealth Partners is an investment management firm headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The firm offers retirement planning, portfolio management, and other investment solutions.

Fridman Wealth Partners is an investment management firm that experienced financial professionals founded to provide high-quality investment solutions to clients. The firm started as a family-focused asset management organisation in 1989, managed by its founder, Igor Fridman, and has since grown into one of Europe's fastest-growing investment firms.

