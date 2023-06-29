Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2023) - The City of Vancouver recently announced a long-term partnership with Australian proptech company Archistar to develop eComply - an online compliance and education tool that will make permit approvals faster, easier, and more affordable for the City's residents and businesses.

The online app, which will leverage Archistar's eComply platform, will allow applicants to ensure adherence to local regulation and standards, such as zoning requirements, environmental concerns, building codes and accessibility, on any plot of land in Vancouver.

"Embracing technology for permitting will have a huge impact for Vancouver's residents and businesses," said City of Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim. "Applicants will receive feedback on any items that are incomplete, missing or not permitted so they can resolve it before they submit their application."

The partnership comes as part of Housing Vancouver's 10-year strategy, which places an emphasis on simplifying and streamlining the process for faster housing development.

Archistar Chief Executive Dr Ben Coorey said, "Through the partnership, any Vancouver citizen will be able to assess their land for development potential at the click of a button. This means citizens can instantly pre-check development plans for compliance, ultimately making the housing approval process faster, easier, and cheaper."

Archistar Chairman and Former Managing Director Murdoch Media Prabhat Sethi said, "Archistar has worked with a range of governments and councils across Australia and North America to help solve the issues of housing supply and permitting. Our technology will undoubtedly help to deliver speed, value and certainty to both the City of Vancouver and its citizens, creating a more seamless pathway to home ownership."

Founded by Dr. Benjamin Coorey in 2010, Archistar originally began life as an education portal where he passed on his expertise in architecture & generative design to AEC students and design firms. Known as the Archistar Academy, this e-learning platform is now used at top universities and firms all around the world. In 2018, the Archistar platform was born. We leverage parametric and generative design principles as well as data from Australia's best property data partners. Our aim is to empower property professionals to find, assess and design profitable property development sites anywhere in Australia.

