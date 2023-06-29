

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation from Germany and economic sentiment from the euro area are the top economic news due on Thursday.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes flash consumer and harmonized prices for June. Consumer price inflation is seen easing to 1.7 percent from 3.2 percent in May.



At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. Economists expect the bank to lift its key rate by a quarter-point to 3.75 percent.



At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England is set to release mortgage approvals for May. The number of mortgage approvals is seen at 48,750 compared to 48,690 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area economic confidence survey results. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to fall to 96.0 in June from 96.5 in the previous month.



At 8.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's flash inflation figures for June. Consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 6.3 percent from 6.1 percent in May.



