Juniper Research is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Future Digital Awards for Fintech Payments 2023.

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have recognised technology companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative and innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems, and provide significant benefits to consumers and the wider industry.

Nick Maynard, VP of Fintech Market Research, commented on the awards: "In a period of rapid development and change, taking the time to identify the best products and services, and learn from these, is vital to sustaining innovation. As such, we expect these awards to be highly competitive, and we wish all the applicants the best of luck."

This year's Future Digital Awards for Fintech Payments cover the following categories:

Banking Innovation

Banking-as-a-Service Innovation

Open Banking Innovation

Core Banking Platform Innovation

Digital Identity Innovation

Banking Innovation of the Year

Fintech Innovation

Financing Platform

Regtech Platform

Embedded Finance Innovation

Fraud Security Innovation

AI in Fraud Prevention Innovation

Fraud Detection and Prevention Platform

Fraud Security Innovation of the Year

Payment Tokenisation Solution

Payment Innovation

CBDC Innovation

Omnichannel Payments Platform of the Year

Sustainability in Payment Cards

Modern Card Issuing Platform

Instant Payment Innovation

Best Mobile Money Offering

Best Cross-border Payments Platform

Best Digital Wallet Platform

Best B2B Payments Platform

Payment Innovation of the Year

Recurring Payments Platform Innovation

POS Innovation

Judges' Choice

While the majority of the awards focus on products and solutions, the Judges' Choice awards focus on the people and organisations at the forefront of driving true innovation in the fintech payments market.

Sustainability in Fintech Innovation of the Year

Fintech Mover Shaker of the Year

Entrants can apply for the awards by clicking HERE.

Entries close on 18th August 2023, before being assessed by Juniper Research's expert panel of analysts. The awards will be announced on 27th September 2023.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628655687/en/

Contacts:

Sam Smith, Press Relations.

T: +44(0)1256 830002

E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com