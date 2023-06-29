Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023
Kommt bald die Fortsetzung der 10X-Rallye? Pennystock ade, hallo Nasdaq?
PGS ASA: Webcast Details for Q2 2023 Presentation

June 29, 2023 Oslo, Norway: PGS will release its Q2 2023 results on Thursday July 20 at approximately 07:00am Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS' website www.pgs.com.

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results the same day at 09:30am CEST at PGS' headquarters, Lilleakerveien 4C, Oslo, Norway.

The presentation is open to the public and will also be webcasted live. To join the webcast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.

Webcast link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230720_2/

Webcast YouTube link:
https://youtube.com/live/xrIdrhKL6f8

A replay of the webcast will be made available on PGS' website shortly after.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.

--END--



