FloQast and BDO Germany Announce Strategic Consulting Partnership

Alliance to continue FloQast momentum in German-speaking markets; reflects BDO's investment in digital innovation

LONDON, June 29, 2023, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced a strategic implementation partnership with BDO Germany to implement FloQast in the DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) region. Through the partnership, FloQast will leverage BDO Germany's expertise to continue international expansion in DACH, a priority growth region for the organization. For BDO Germany, the alliance reflects the organization's commitment to driving digital innovation and modernization in the accounting and finance industry.

"We are very content to have created this alliance with BDO as an implementation partner in the DACH region," said Adam Zoucha, Managing Director, FloQast EMEA. "BDO has an excellent reputation and many years of experience in transformation consulting. We are confident that this will enable us to further advance the development of modern accounting frameworks in the DACH region."

The alliance is the first such partnership FloQast has announced in EMEA since officially launching operations in 2021.

"There is significant demand in the market for software solutions that address data management and compliance requirements in the financial sector. We are seeing this time and again in our daily work. Therefore, we are very excited to further enhance our highly successful consulting services in the area of digital transformation of financial processes through this alliance with FloQast," said Melanie Schunk, Partner and Head of the Accounting & Reporting Advisory Group at BDO.

"Our cross-functional team has outstanding expertise in accounting and underlying financial processes, as well as many years of experience in systems integration and data management," said Ralf Widdig, Partner and Head of IT & Performance Advisory at BDO. "This partnership with FloQast puts us in an excellent position to support our customers in their finance transformation."

FloQast's EMEA team serves customers in more than 20 European countries and continues to grow its client footprint rapidly.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,200 accounting teams - including Emma Sleep, Mister Spex, GetYourGuide and Zoom - FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end Close, financial reporting, and payroll and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

About BDO Germany

With more than 2,500 employees and 27 offices, BDO is one of the leading companies for auditing and audit-related services, tax consulting, business law consulting and advisory services in Germany. In 2022, the German BDO Group achieved sales of 347 million euros - an increase of 14 percent. Clients for financial audits include the Dax company SAP, the family-owned company Haniel, the Theo Müller food group and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG. The German BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft is a founding member of the international BDO network (1963), which has more than 111,000 employees in 164 countries and generated revenues of 12.8 billion US dollars.

