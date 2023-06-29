DJ Polymetal: Notice of 2023 AGM

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Notice of 2023 AGM 29-Jun-2023 / 09:00 MSK =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY ADR: AUCOY Date 29 June 2023 Polymetal International plc

Notice of 2023 AGM

Polymetal International plc (the "Company") announces its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), which will be held on 25 July 2023 at 11:00 am (BST) at the offices of etc.venues, 8 Fenchurch Pl, London EC3M 4PB.

The following documents have been made available to shareholders on 29 June 2023:

-- Notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice");

-- Form of Proxy; and

-- Notice of Availability.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 copies of all above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Copies of all the above documents are also available on the Company's website at https:// www.polymetalinternational.com/en/investors-and-media/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/.

To be valid, Forms of Proxy, completed in accordance with the instructions thereon, should be returned by post or by hand (during normal business hours only) to the Registrars, at Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, or received via www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy or, where available, lodged via the CREST proxy service or, if you are an institutional investor, using the Proxymity platform, (in each case) as soon as possible and in any event so as to be received by no later than 11 a.m. (BST) on 21 July 2023, the latest time and date set for receipt of the Forms of Proxy.

Individual investors holding interests in the Company via a corporate shareholder (such as an investor share platform or financial institution), should consult the relevant platform or financial institution to determine what processes are in place to allow the individual shareholders to exercise their voting rights.

As set out in the Notice, the Company cannot assure CREST members of the availability of electronic proxy voting services offered by Euroclear. If you are an institutional investor, you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io.

Shareholders are encouraged to return the duly completed Form of Proxy.

If you are in any doubt as to how to complete the Form of Proxy, please telephone Computershare on 0370 707 4040, or, if calling from outside the United Kingdom, on +44 370 707 4040. Additional Forms of Proxy are also available from Computershare. For legal reasons, neither Computershare nor the Company will be able to give advice on the merits of any resolution or to provide legal, financial, investment or tax advice, accordingly, for such advice you should consult your stockbroker, lawyer, accountant, bank manager or other independent professional adviser.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

