DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 June 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 28 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 100,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1500 GBP0.9970 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1340 GBP0.9800 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.145073 GBP0.989571

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,229,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3520 1.144 XDUB 08:51:32 00066028520TRLO0 127 1.144 XDUB 08:51:32 00066028519TRLO0 2635 1.144 XDUB 08:51:32 00066028518TRLO0 730 1.144 XDUB 08:51:32 00066028517TRLO0 7232 1.140 XDUB 11:31:13 00066034673TRLO0 5860 1.136 XDUB 11:31:17 00066034682TRLO0 911 1.134 XDUB 11:31:22 00066034684TRLO0 285 1.134 XDUB 11:31:22 00066034685TRLO0 5821 1.134 XDUB 11:31:22 00066034686TRLO0 6797 1.150 XDUB 12:08:45 00066035830TRLO0 6625 1.150 XDUB 12:29:30 00066036264TRLO0 1947 1.150 XDUB 12:40:17 00066036668TRLO0 2534 1.150 XDUB 12:40:17 00066036669TRLO0 2222 1.150 XDUB 12:40:17 00066036670TRLO0 6805 1.148 XDUB 14:12:03 00066039245TRLO0 6463 1.148 XDUB 14:12:03 00066039246TRLO0 448 1.146 XDUB 14:12:03 00066039250TRLO0 1900 1.146 XDUB 14:12:03 00066039251TRLO0 1900 1.146 XDUB 14:12:03 00066039252TRLO0 1900 1.146 XDUB 14:12:03 00066039253TRLO0 397 1.146 XDUB 14:12:03 00066039254TRLO0 7255 1.144 XDUB 14:48:56 00066040979TRLO0 7078 1.144 XDUB 15:11:18 00066042465TRLO0 6554 1.150 XDUB 15:55:34 00066044855TRLO0 739 1.150 XDUB 15:55:34 00066044856TRLO0 7441 1.146 XDUB 16:00:38 00066045142TRLO0 995 1.146 XDUB 16:10:02 00066045596TRLO0 1033 1.146 XDUB 16:13:02 00066045728TRLO0 1846 1.146 XDUB 16:13:54 00066045776TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4272 98.30 XLON 11:31:13 00066034672TRLO0 1654 98.20 XLON 11:31:13 00066034674TRLO0 4364 98.20 XLON 11:31:13 00066034675TRLO0 418 98.20 XLON 11:31:17 00066034678TRLO0 4173 98.00 XLON 11:31:17 00066034679TRLO0 2571 98.00 XLON 11:31:17 00066034680TRLO0 1246 98.00 XLON 11:31:17 00066034681TRLO0 4188 98.30 XLON 11:31:23 00066034687TRLO0 265 98.30 XLON 11:31:23 00066034688TRLO0 2249 98.60 XLON 11:37:16 00066034812TRLO0 3352 98.70 XLON 11:41:55 00066034922TRLO0 357 98.70 XLON 11:41:55 00066034923TRLO0 3770 98.90 XLON 11:45:06 00066035008TRLO0 2526 99.10 XLON 11:50:26 00066035182TRLO0 1676 99.70 XLON 12:19:10 00066036020TRLO0 2126 99.50 XLON 12:19:10 00066036021TRLO0 1554 99.50 XLON 12:19:10 00066036022TRLO0 1688 99.40 XLON 12:19:48 00066036038TRLO0 2713 99.40 XLON 12:19:48 00066036039TRLO0 2787 99.20 XLON 12:37:57 00066036572TRLO0 4409 99.70 XLON 14:03:49 00066039027TRLO0 4386 99.40 XLON 14:12:03 00066039244TRLO0 2684 99.20 XLON 14:12:03 00066039247TRLO0 1900 99.20 XLON 14:12:03 00066039248TRLO0 20 99.20 XLON 14:12:03 00066039249TRLO0 3769 99.40 XLON 14:48:56 00066040978TRLO0 3190 98.90 XLON 14:48:56 00066040980TRLO0 1929 98.90 XLON 14:48:56 00066040981TRLO0 2604 98.80 XLON 14:51:11 00066041140TRLO0 4374 99.00 XLON 15:11:18 00066042464TRLO0 2810 99.10 XLON 15:27:43 00066043234TRLO0 1510 99.10 XLON 15:27:43 00066043235TRLO0 3830 99.00 XLON 15:44:59 00066044146TRLO0 5889 99.50 XLON 15:50:34 00066044441TRLO0 3948 99.30 XLON 16:00:38 00066045141TRLO0 2286 99.20 XLON 16:22:34 00066046338TRLO0 2513 99.20 XLON 16:22:34 00066046339TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 254166 EQS News ID: 1668277 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1668277&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)