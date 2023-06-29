Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
29.06.23
08:06 Uhr
1,134 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1381,16810:26
Dow Jones News
29.06.2023 | 08:31
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Jun-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 June 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 28 June 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           100,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1500     GBP0.9970 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1340     GBP0.9800 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.145073    GBP0.989571

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 672,229,253 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3520       1.144         XDUB      08:51:32      00066028520TRLO0 
127       1.144         XDUB      08:51:32      00066028519TRLO0 
2635       1.144         XDUB      08:51:32      00066028518TRLO0 
730       1.144         XDUB      08:51:32      00066028517TRLO0 
7232       1.140         XDUB      11:31:13      00066034673TRLO0 
5860       1.136         XDUB      11:31:17      00066034682TRLO0 
911       1.134         XDUB      11:31:22      00066034684TRLO0 
285       1.134         XDUB      11:31:22      00066034685TRLO0 
5821       1.134         XDUB      11:31:22      00066034686TRLO0 
6797       1.150         XDUB      12:08:45      00066035830TRLO0 
6625       1.150         XDUB      12:29:30      00066036264TRLO0 
1947       1.150         XDUB      12:40:17      00066036668TRLO0 
2534       1.150         XDUB      12:40:17      00066036669TRLO0 
2222       1.150         XDUB      12:40:17      00066036670TRLO0 
6805       1.148         XDUB      14:12:03      00066039245TRLO0 
6463       1.148         XDUB      14:12:03      00066039246TRLO0 
448       1.146         XDUB      14:12:03      00066039250TRLO0 
1900       1.146         XDUB      14:12:03      00066039251TRLO0 
1900       1.146         XDUB      14:12:03      00066039252TRLO0 
1900       1.146         XDUB      14:12:03      00066039253TRLO0 
397       1.146         XDUB      14:12:03      00066039254TRLO0 
7255       1.144         XDUB      14:48:56      00066040979TRLO0 
7078       1.144         XDUB      15:11:18      00066042465TRLO0 
6554       1.150         XDUB      15:55:34      00066044855TRLO0 
739       1.150         XDUB      15:55:34      00066044856TRLO0 
7441       1.146         XDUB      16:00:38      00066045142TRLO0 
995       1.146         XDUB      16:10:02      00066045596TRLO0 
1033       1.146         XDUB      16:13:02      00066045728TRLO0 
1846       1.146         XDUB      16:13:54      00066045776TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4272       98.30         XLON      11:31:13      00066034672TRLO0 
1654       98.20         XLON      11:31:13      00066034674TRLO0 
4364       98.20         XLON      11:31:13      00066034675TRLO0 
418       98.20         XLON      11:31:17      00066034678TRLO0 
4173       98.00         XLON      11:31:17      00066034679TRLO0 
2571       98.00         XLON      11:31:17      00066034680TRLO0 
1246       98.00         XLON      11:31:17      00066034681TRLO0 
4188       98.30         XLON      11:31:23      00066034687TRLO0 
265       98.30         XLON      11:31:23      00066034688TRLO0 
2249       98.60         XLON      11:37:16      00066034812TRLO0 
3352       98.70         XLON      11:41:55      00066034922TRLO0 
357       98.70         XLON      11:41:55      00066034923TRLO0 
3770       98.90         XLON      11:45:06      00066035008TRLO0 
2526       99.10         XLON      11:50:26      00066035182TRLO0 
1676       99.70         XLON      12:19:10      00066036020TRLO0 
2126       99.50         XLON      12:19:10      00066036021TRLO0 
1554       99.50         XLON      12:19:10      00066036022TRLO0 
1688       99.40         XLON      12:19:48      00066036038TRLO0 
2713       99.40         XLON      12:19:48      00066036039TRLO0 
2787       99.20         XLON      12:37:57      00066036572TRLO0 
4409       99.70         XLON      14:03:49      00066039027TRLO0 
4386       99.40         XLON      14:12:03      00066039244TRLO0 
2684       99.20         XLON      14:12:03      00066039247TRLO0 
1900       99.20         XLON      14:12:03      00066039248TRLO0 
20        99.20         XLON      14:12:03      00066039249TRLO0 
3769       99.40         XLON      14:48:56      00066040978TRLO0 
3190       98.90         XLON      14:48:56      00066040980TRLO0 
1929       98.90         XLON      14:48:56      00066040981TRLO0 
2604       98.80         XLON      14:51:11      00066041140TRLO0 
4374       99.00         XLON      15:11:18      00066042464TRLO0 
2810       99.10         XLON      15:27:43      00066043234TRLO0 
1510       99.10         XLON      15:27:43      00066043235TRLO0 
3830       99.00         XLON      15:44:59      00066044146TRLO0 
5889       99.50         XLON      15:50:34      00066044441TRLO0 
3948       99.30         XLON      16:00:38      00066045141TRLO0 
2286       99.20         XLON      16:22:34      00066046338TRLO0 
2513       99.20         XLON      16:22:34      00066046339TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  254166 
EQS News ID:  1668277 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1668277&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.