Germany has deployed a 33 kW prototype highway PV system in collaboration with Austria and Switzerland. The system aims to harness solar energy from highway infrastructure.From pv magazine Germany German Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing visited the first PV system to cover Autobahn 81 at the Hegau-Ost service area in Germany this week, as the pilot project is nearing completion. The installation is a collaborative research effort between Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, supported by participating research institutes including Fraunhofer ISE, Forster FF, and the Austrian Institute of ...

