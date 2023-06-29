u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox AG: u-blox introduces its newest dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and dual-mode Bluetooth® 5.3 module



29.06.2023





Press Release u-blox introduces its newest dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and dual-mode Bluetooth® 5.3 module. The u-blox JODY-W5 is an automotive-grade module with Bluetooth LE audio in a compact form factor withstanding temperatures up to 105 °C. Thalwil, Switzerland - June 29, 2023 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the u-blox JODY-W5 , its newest module tailored for the automotive market. With its dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and dual-mode Bluetooth 5.3 technologies, including LE Audio, the module is ideal for preventing wireless network congestion in the car and delivering enhanced audio functionalities. It is also cost-effective and compact while enabling different antenna configurations. The u-blox JODY-W5 supports a wide range of use cases, such as helmet-to-helmet communication for two-wheel vehicles, EV charging solutions like link/device configuration and data charging via an access point, telematics control and head units such as diagnostics and software updates, as well as infotainment with rear-seat entertainment connectivity, smartphone tethering, and hands-free calling. The module's enhanced security features support secure boot and over-the-air firmware updates, key management, and hardware encryption for critical protocol keys with NXP® Semiconductors' EdgeLock® Secure Subsystem, built into NXP's AW611. These features reduce implementation efforts considerably and help avoid costly security incidents. "The AW611 chipset advances NXP's history of innovation in Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth by broadening the accessibility of these latest technologies across all price points," says Larry Olivas, General Manager and Vice President, Wireless Connectivity Solutions, NXP Semiconductors. "By integrating the AW611 into the JODY-W5 module, we extend our partnership with u-blox , offering a solution that balances the trade-off between the adoption of latest technologies and product cost." Being globally certified, this module minimizes the need for specific radio testing, enabling a faster time to market and accelerating global sales. The first samples will be available by the end of the third quarter of 2023. About u-blox u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. ( www.u-blox.com ) u-blox media contact: Natacha Seitz Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing Mobile +41 76 436 0788 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com



