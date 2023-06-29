Italy's Giulio Barbieri has developed a solar pergola for gardens that can be combined with battery storage, offering 3 kW to 5 kW of power and a storage capacity of 5 kW.From pv magazine Italy Italian garden supplier Giulio Barbieri has developed an isothermal PV pergola that can be combined with battery storage. The "Eclettica Solar Power" solution is a waterproof, snow-resistant pergola. The manufacturer describes it as a "new synthesis to respond to a growing and unstoppable green sensibility, combined with the search for environmental, thermal and visual comfort that satisfies all the senses. ...

