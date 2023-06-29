

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands weakened for the third straight month in June to the lowest level in more than two years, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer sentiment index dropped to 1.0 in June from 2.1 in May. Further, this was the lowest reading since February 2021, when it was 0.1.



Producers were less positive about expected activity and the order book. Opinions on stocks of finished products were also more negative.



In June, producer confidence fell in half of the major industrial sectors.



Entrepreneurs in the wood and building materials industries were again the most negative in June, while producers in the electrical engineering and machinery industries were the most positive.



