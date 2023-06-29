Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform dedicated to fostering cross-border eCommerce in Europe, has published a significant research paper covering two country rankings: (I) TOP 16 from the consumer perspective and (II) TOP 10 from the business retailer approach. According to the findings, Luxembourg has been once again chosen as the country winner from the consumer perspective, while Germany maintains its position as the leading EU country in generating the best cross-border online shops and marketplaces.

UK cross-border sales dropped to a historically low level (-4%) resulting in €28B cross- border B2C sales online.

(I) The 'TOP 16 Countries Cross-Border Retail Europe' edition from the consumer perspective is a major compilation of cross-border data. The ranking is determined by weighting four parameters:

Online cross-border sales in Europe including 16 countries in Western Europe including the UK Scandinavia

Cross-border online market share

Cross-border consumer confidence, which encompasses the willingness to purchase cross-border and internet penetration

Percentage of cross-border web visitors

Based on the above-mentioned methodology, the TOP 16 Countries for 2022 are:

TOP 1: Luxembourg

TOP 2: Ireland

TOP 3: Austria

TOP 4: Sweden

TOP 5: Norway

TOP 6: Switzerland

TOP 7: Germany

TOP 8: Denmark

TOP 9: Portugal

TOP 10: Belgium

TOP 11: Italy

TOP 12: Finland

TOP 13: Spain

TOP 14: France

TOP 15: United Kingdom

TOP 16: The Netherlands

(II) The 'TOP 10 Countries Cross-Border Retail Europe' edition from a business-retailers perspective is a major compilation of cross-border data derived from the TOP 500 EU Cross-Border Retail. The ranking is determined by considering five parameters from the TOP 500:

Number of webshops

Cumulated position from the first three listed webshops

Number of webshops in TOP 10

Number of marketplaces

Number of pure players

In this ranking the TOP 10 countries are:

TOP 1: Germany

TOP 2: Sweden

TOP 3: The Netherlands

TOP 4: France

TOP 5: Denmark

TOP 6: United Kingdom

TOP 7: Switzerland

TOP 8: Spain

TOP 9: Austria

TOP 10: Italy

Infographic: https://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/countries/country-report-infographic-PR.pdf

Full PR: https://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/countries/PR290623.docx

