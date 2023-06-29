Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform dedicated to fostering cross-border eCommerce in Europe, has published a significant research paper covering two country rankings: (I) TOP 16 from the consumer perspective and (II) TOP 10 from the business retailer approach. According to the findings, Luxembourg has been once again chosen as the country winner from the consumer perspective, while Germany maintains its position as the leading EU country in generating the best cross-border online shops and marketplaces.
UK cross-border sales dropped to a historically low level (-4%) resulting in €28B cross- border B2C sales online.
(I) The 'TOP 16 Countries Cross-Border Retail Europe' edition from the consumer perspective is a major compilation of cross-border data. The ranking is determined by weighting four parameters:
- Online cross-border sales in Europe including 16 countries in Western Europe including the UK Scandinavia
- Cross-border online market share
- Cross-border consumer confidence, which encompasses the willingness to purchase cross-border and internet penetration
- Percentage of cross-border web visitors
Based on the above-mentioned methodology, the TOP 16 Countries for 2022 are:
- TOP 1: Luxembourg
- TOP 2: Ireland
- TOP 3: Austria
- TOP 4: Sweden
- TOP 5: Norway
- TOP 6: Switzerland
- TOP 7: Germany
- TOP 8: Denmark
- TOP 9: Portugal
- TOP 10: Belgium
- TOP 11: Italy
- TOP 12: Finland
- TOP 13: Spain
- TOP 14: France
- TOP 15: United Kingdom
- TOP 16: The Netherlands
(II) The 'TOP 10 Countries Cross-Border Retail Europe' edition from a business-retailers perspective is a major compilation of cross-border data derived from the TOP 500 EU Cross-Border Retail. The ranking is determined by considering five parameters from the TOP 500:
- Number of webshops
- Cumulated position from the first three listed webshops
- Number of webshops in TOP 10
- Number of marketplaces
- Number of pure players
In this ranking the TOP 10 countries are:
- TOP 1: Germany
- TOP 2: Sweden
- TOP 3: The Netherlands
- TOP 4: France
- TOP 5: Denmark
- TOP 6: United Kingdom
- TOP 7: Switzerland
- TOP 8: Spain
- TOP 9: Austria
- TOP 10: Italy
