Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Kainos (KAI) on June 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KAI/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on June 30, 2023.

Kainos (KAI) seeks solutions to the structural limitations of traditional payment services and the applicability issues that cryptocurrency solutions must overcome. Its native token, KAI, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on June 30, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Kainos

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Kainos (KAI). It provides a cryptocurrency-based payment solution that can be quickly applied in the real world.

Kainos, designed for user convenience, aims to enable interchange between major coins such as BTC and ETH, as well as Stable-Coin based on major world currencies. This facilitates purchasing of Kainos for investment benefits via the Kainos platform and for goods and services. Unlike existing cryptocurrencies focused on exploring the technological embodiment of blockchain, Kainos emphasizes utility and asset functions. It aims to create a practicality-based ecosystem, enabling Kainos to secure value similar to gold and perform net asset function within its platform. Due to its platform nature, Kainos is adaptable across all business areas, including both existing businesses and future emerging business models, thus enabling unlimited expansion. Kainos aims to be recognized as a safe asset, possessing the status of a Reserve Currency, creating sustained demand and value for those in need of a new form of money.

Kainos platform's growth strategy involves four key stages. The first stage, 'Expansion of participation of platform partners', aims to provide low payment commission rates of 0% for all commercial transactions, expanding offline partnerships to benefit the entire ecosystem. In the 'Attraction of platform users' stage, the platform plans to increase its user base by providing incentives to affiliates and investors. The third stage, 'Platform expansion', involves reinvestment of profits to expand the platform across various sectors, including new and renewable energy, bio, new material industries, and start-ups, as well as extending to P2P platforms for added participant benefits. The final stage, 'Platform Circulation', focuses on reinvesting profits for online and offline commercial payment system development, creating a revenue model that attracts new participants.

About KAI Token

Based on TRC-20, KAI has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000). The distribution of KAI tokens is structured as follows: 15% for fundraising, 20% for Foundation Operation Fund, 30% for Marketing & User Incentives, 5% for Team & Advisors, 20% for Strategic Partners, and 10% for Reserve Fund. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on June 30, 2023, investors who are interested in KAI can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

