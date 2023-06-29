

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - De La Rue Plc (DLAR.L) Thursday reported a loss before tax from continuing operations of 29.6 million pounds for the full year, compared with a profit of 24.2 million pounds in the previous year, hurt by lower revenue.



The company posted a net loss from continuing operations of $57.2 million pounds or 28.6p per share, compared with net profit of 22.9 million pounds or 10.5p per share a year ago.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted basic loss per share was 1.5p per share compared with earnings of 13p per share.



Revenue for the year declined 6.8% to 349.7 million pounds from 375.1 million last year.



Looking forward, the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook.



