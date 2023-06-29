First North Denmark: Stenocare A/S - increase in number of shares and number of warrants in series TO 2 and TO 3

New shares in Stenocare A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 30 June 2023 due to conversion of debt. Also, as of 30 June 2023, the number of warrants of series TO 1 and warrants of series TO 2 will be increased, cf. below. Name: Stenocare -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061078425 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: STENO -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 14,011,350 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,090,774 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 15,102,124 shares -------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: DKK 4.58 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.08 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196164 -------------------------------------------------- TO 1 warrants Name: Stenocare TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0062493532 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: STENO TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants: 1,167,612 warrants -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 545,387 warrants -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants after 1,712,999 warrants change: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise periode, both 1 December 2023 - 14 December 2023 days incl.: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 12 December 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Please company announcement from Stenocare A/S, published on 15 May 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 295635 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO 2 warrants Name: Stenocare TO 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0062493615 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: STENO TO 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants: 1,167,612 warrants -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 545,387 warrants -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of warrants after 1,712,999 warrants change: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exercise periode, both 10 June 2024 to and including 21 June 2024 days incl.: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 19 June 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Please company announcement from Stenocare A/S, published on 15 May 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 295636 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG