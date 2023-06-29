On AS DelfinGroup bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on June 29, 2023 decided to admit to trading AS DelfinGroup bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of July 3, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS DelfinGroup Issuer's short name DGR Securities ISIN code LV0000850055 Securities maturity date 25.09.2024. Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 10 000 Issue size EUR 10 000 000 Floating annual coupon rate 8.75% + 3M EURIBOR Coupon payments Every calendar month - on the 25th date Orderbook short name DGRBFLOT24FA AS DelfinGroup Terms of Issue are available here. The Certified Adviser of AS DelfinGroup is Signet Bank AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.