

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) a public services company, Thursday raised its full-year guidance following a strong first half.



Outcome for half yearly underlying trading profit is now expected to be at least 140 million pounds, 8 percent higher than the 130 million pounds reported for the same period last year.



For the full year, the company increased its Underlying Trading Profit guidance to around 245 million pounds which is 3 higher than the 237 million pounds reported in 2022, and is 4 percent up from the previous guidance of 235 million pounds.



The company now expects revenue outcome of around 2.5 billion pounds in the first half of 2023, 13 percent higher than the 2.2 billion pounds reported in the first half of 2022.



For the full year, Serco increased its revenue guidance by around 4 percent to 4.8 billion pounds, which is around 6 percent higher than the 4.5 billion pounds reported in 2022. Previously, the guidance for revenue was 4.6 billion pounds.



Currently, shares of Serco are trading at 151.70 pence, up 6.61% or 9.40 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken