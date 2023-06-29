Körber Supply Chain: Körber Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

HAMBURG, Germany, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber One Voice has been verified by Zebra's Global Enablement Center to drive labor engagement in the warehouse.

Körber today announced it has successfully completed Zebra Technologies' Solution Validation Program for its Körber One Voice platform, which orchestrates voice-directed workflows for all warehouse operations using Zebra's Android devices to improve productivity. This designation indicates to customers and partners that Körber's voice solution meets Zebra's high standards for performance and functionality with the company's mobile computers.

Zebra is a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people. Körber is part of the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program.

Hiring and retaining labour is one of the biggest challenges for supply chain operations today. Billions are lost annually to disengaged people in manual warehouse areas. These dynamics require a constant evaluation of workflows and warehouse technology.

"Working closely with Zebra engineering teams, we have tested the interoperability of Körber's voice solution with select products, including Zebra's TC52AX and TC57 mobile computers," said Dan LeBlanc, Director Product Partnerships at Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "This ensures customers that our application meets their needs and reduces both the risk and the deployment time for them."

Technologies such as voice play a key role by not only making many warehouse tasks safer, but by also making operations significantly more productive. Körber's voice technology is intuitive by nature, can adapt to unique user language inflections and has achieved productivity gains of up to 35%, accuracy improvements up to 85%, and training time reductions up to 50%.

"Körber has been a global voice leader for many years, delivering market-leading voice and warehouse management system solutions," said Daniel Dombach, Industry Solutions Director EMEA, Zebra Technologies. "Our Android-based voice-enabled mobile devices empower Körber to continue its voice market leadership, delivering cost effective solutions for customers."

Zebra's Enterprise Testing Program enables eligible channel partners to test the interoperability of their software and hardware solutions with select Zebra mobile computers, scanners, printers, radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions and software products, to meet user application-specific needs.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra helps organisations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace, and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra's customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America's Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts . Follow Zebra's Your Edge blog, LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook , and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives .

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven end-to-end solutions tailored to help manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Fitting any business size, strategy or industry, our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio of software, voice, and robotics solutions - plus the expertise to tie it all together. Conquer supply chain complexity, with Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

