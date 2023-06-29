The Australian government's green bank has contributed AUD 100 million ($66 million) to finance the 850 MW/1,680 MWh Waratah Super Battery Project. The project, aimed at supporting Australia's transition from coal-fired generation to renewables, has secured AUD 500 million of funding in total.From pv magazine Australia US-based investment giant BlackRock has raised more than AUD 500 million, including a AUD 100 million investment commitment from Clean Energy Finance Corp. (CEFC), to help finance the Waratah Super Battery in New South Wales. The Waratah Super Battery (WSB), being built by BlackRock ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...