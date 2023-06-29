Agriculture Drone Market worth $17.9 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agriculture Drone Market is estimated at USD 4.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 31.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The agriculture drone market is rapidly expanding, shaping modern-day agriculture practices. With the ability to gather real-time data and provide actionable insights, drones revolutionize crop management. They capture high-resolution images and collect data on crop health, soil conditions, and other crucial parameters, empowering farmers to make informed decisions. Precision spraying and targeted interventions minimize resource wastage, reduce environmental impact, and optimize yields. The integration of drones with smart farming systems further enhances their utility. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for efficiency, sustainability, and profitability in agriculture.

The component segment, by Controller Systems, is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.

Controller systems are expected to lead the agriculture drone market due to their crucial role in drone operation and control. They serve as the interface between the operator and the drone, enabling remote control, navigation, and data collection. Controller systems are evolving to support autonomous capabilities, reducing the need for manual control, and enhancing operational efficiency. They integrate and control various payloads and sensors, ensuring seamless communication and synchronization. User-friendly interfaces simplify drone operation, while safety features enable compliance with regulations. As the demand for precision agriculture grows, controller systems with advanced functionality, improved autonomy, and seamless payload integration are driving the agriculture drone market forward.

The application segment, by Livestock Monitoring, is expected to dominate the market with the largest share in 2023.

Livestock monitoring is expected to lead the agriculture drone market due to its efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and ability to provide real-time data. Drones enable farmers to efficiently track animal movement, behavior, and health over large areas, reducing labor and costs. They can access remote locations and gather valuable data for analysis, optimizing grazing management and improving animal welfare. Livestock monitoring with drones enhances animal safety, aiding in the detection of distress or potential threats. These benefits, combined with the growing adoption of precision agriculture, contribute to the increasing prominence of livestock monitoring in the agriculture drone market.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023.

The Agriculture Drone market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is poised to lead the agriculture drone market due to its favorable regulatory environment, government support, technological advancements, strong agricultural sector, and emphasis on sustainable farming practices. Clear regulations and government incentives promote the safe and responsible use of drones in agriculture. In 2021 the European Union (EU) has implemented initiatives like the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the European Innovation Partnership for Agricultural Productivity and Sustainability (EIP-AGRI). These efforts, taken to promote precision agriculture and sustainable farming practices. Europe's well-developed agricultural sector and demand for efficient farming practices drive the adoption of agriculture drones. The region is home to leading drone manufacturers and benefits from a supportive ecosystem of research institutions and industry collaborations, fostering innovation and knowledge sharing in the sector.

Major players operating in the Agriculture Drone market include DJI (China), PrecisionHawk (US), Trimble Inc. (US), Parrot (France), Bayer CropScience AG(Germany), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US), DroneDeploy (US), Autel Robotics (US), Sentera (US), Optim Corporation (Japan), Microdrone (Germany), Aerialtronics (Netherlands), Delair (France), XAG Co., Ltd. (China), Skydio (US), AgroDrone AI (Brazil), Aries Solutions Pte Ltd (India), Wingtra (Switzerland), Lockheed Martin Corp (US), Gamaya (Switzerland), Atmos UAV (Netherlands), SKYX (Canada), SlantRange, Inc. (US) and Nileworks (Japan).

