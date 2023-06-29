Head of in3 Named Most Innovative CEO in the Payments Industry by Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hans Langenhuizen of NL based fintech company in3 has been named in the 2023 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards. The awards seek to identify and celebrate the world's most impressive business leaders, across a range of industries. Unlike many other business awards, which focus on the overall success of a company, here the spotlight is on the CEOs, directors and other C-level executives that lead them. The aim is to give outstanding business leaders the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar successes. Hans Langenhuizen was the outright winner in his category, "Most Innovative CEO in the payments industry."

With countries all over the world in the throes of a cost-of-living crisis, the option to pay for goods in instalments has become an increasingly attractive proposition. The Buy Now, Pay Later market is growing rapidly, but many services of this kind come with a set of dangers that can leave consumers paying a huge amount of interest and plunging deeper into debt. i n3 is dedicated to minimising the risks for both customers and businesses through its socially responsible approach.

Based in Eindhoven, NL, the company gives consumers the freedom to manage their cash flow more efficiently by purchasing items like beds, sofas and consumer electronics in three interest-free payments. in3 uses a comprehensive range of credit and affordability checks to protect society's most financially vulnerable and minimise the risk of people finding themselves in debt further down the line.

According to a recent study by Erasmus University Rotterdam (EUR), consumers spend an average of 72% more per transaction when given the option to break their payments into smaller chunks without interest. Companies like Furnea, who partner with in3, are seeing significantly higher conversion rates and a huge increase in the sale of items valued at €300 or more.

Hans Langenhuizen has been a bright light in fintech for years and has dedicated his career to shaping the finance industry for the better. His CV includes names like Geodis, Bas Volvo, Atos Origin, Wincor Nixdorf, Aevi and Ingenico ePayments, and since taking the helm at in3 the company has enjoyed impressive growth.

To find out more about how in3 is changing the BNPL industry and helping rebuild the economy, visit https://payin3.eu/en/.

Further information about the Business Worldwide Awards can be found here: https://bwmonline.com/awards/

