SANTIAGO, Chile, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morandé Wine Group's recent 97 points and Platinum Medal for their 2021 Morandé Black Series Pinot Noir makes Viña Morandé one of the most awarded wineries in South America in the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

The competition, which evaluated more than 18,500 wines from around the world, saw Chile receive three of its coveted Platinum Awards-the competition's highest medal-one of which went to Morandé's 2021 Black Series Pinot Noir, which received one of the highest scores in the lineup.

Chile received 13 Gold Medals in total in this year's competition, two of which were awarded to Morandé's 2021 Morandé Vitis Única Sauvignon Blanc1and 2022 Morandé Selección de Viñedos Sauvignon Blanc2.

"The Decanter World Wine Awards, the world's largest wine competition, heaped extraordinary praise on Viña Morandé this year," says Ricardo Baettig, Chief Winemaker, Viña Morandé (part of Morandé Wine Group). "Our Platinum, two Gold, six Silver, and four Bronze medals combine to make Viña Morandé one of the most awarded wineries in South America, which is testament to the superb quality of Chilean wine, our country's unique range of terroirs and our commitment to showcasing the very best of what Chile has to offer," he adds.

The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), now in its 20th year, is the world's largest wine competition as well as the most influential and global in scope. Its expert panel of judges comprises 70 Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers including notable figures such as Peter Richards MW, Amanda Barnes, Alistair Cooper MW and Eduardo Milán among others, who evaluated more than 18,500 wines from 54 countries around the world.

Soon-to-be introduced updated branding for Morandé Gran Reserva Sauvignon Blanc

