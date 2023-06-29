DJ Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (PR1T LN) Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jun-2023 / 09:37 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.5547 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 527988 CODE: PR1T LN ISIN: LU2182388665 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388665 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1T LN Sequence No.: 254373 EQS News ID: 1668821 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 29, 2023 03:37 ET (07:37 GMT)