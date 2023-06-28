K92 Mining Inc.: K92 Mining Reports Mine Accident Resulting in Two Fatalities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. ("K92" or the "Company") (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) deeply regrets to report that two individuals have been fatally injured following an incident involving a vehicle on the underground main incline on June 28. Mining operations have been suspended while an investigation is being completed. Other activities, including processing stockpiles, have not been impacted.



K92 Mining's Emergency Services responded to the incident, the appropriate authorities have been notified and a thorough investigation is underway. K92 is also working with its employees, contractors and the families of the deceased to provide the required support and counselling needed during this challenging and difficult time. K92 puts the utmost focus on safety and industry best practices.

K92 Mining's CEO and Director John Lewins stated, "On behalf of K92 Mining, we extend our deepest sympathies, heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and co-workers of our two colleagues during this exceptionally difficult period."

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018 and is in a strong financial position. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

John Lewins, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact David Medilek, P.Eng., CFA, President at +1-604-416-4445

