ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EACO Corporation (OTCMKTS:EACO) today reported the results for its quarter ended May 31, 2023.
Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the three months ended May 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):
Three Months Ended
%
2023
2022
Change
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net sales
$80,249
$77,797
3.2%
Net income
$5,319
$5,330
(0.2%)
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
$1.09
$1.09
0.0%
The Company had 378 sales employees at May 31, 2023, an increase of 38 or 11.2% from the prior year quarter. The Company's sales force is divided into Sales focus teams (SFT's). The Company had 108 SFT's as of May 31, 2023, an increase of 5 from the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT's in fiscal year 2023. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion and future growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO's most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share information)
(unaudited)
May 31,
August 31,
2023
2022*
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,348
$
17,386
Restricted cash
10
10
Trade accounts receivable, net
40,523
44,637
Inventory, net
56,464
48,808
Marketable securities, trading
28,447
3,925
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,755
5,008
Total current assets
130,547
119,774
Non-current Assets:
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
8,073
8,479
Operating lease right-of-use assets
10,390
10,389
Other assets, net
1,141
1,039
Total assets
$
150,151
$
139,681
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
19,768
$
21,762
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
12,623
15,020
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
3,801
3,375
Current portion of long-term debt
120
119
Total current liabilities
36,726
40,276
Non-current Liabilities:
Long-term debt
4,377
4,465
Operating lease liabilities
6,776
7,192
Total liabilities
47,465
51,933
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding (liquidation value $900)
1
1
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding
49
49
Additional paid-in capital
12,378
12,378
Accumulated other comprehensive income
39
174
Retained earnings
90,219
75,146
Total shareholders' equity
102,686
87,748
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
150,151
$
139,681
* Derived from the Company's audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022.
EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except for share and per share information)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
$
80,249
$
77,797
$
233,493
$
208,206
Cost of sales
57,008
56,207
166,325
150,313
Gross margin
23,241
21,590
67,168
57,893
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16,277
14,547
47,568
36,881
Income from operations
6,964
7,043
19,600
21,012
Other income (expense):
Net gain on trading securities
163
213
784
135
Interest and other expense
(36
)
(48
)
(38
)
(153
)
Other income (expense), net
127
165
746
(18
)
Income before income taxes
7,091
7,208
20,346
20,994
Provision for income taxes
1,772
1,878
5,216
5,471
Net income
5,319
5,330
15,130
15,523
Cumulative preferred stock dividend
(19
)
(19
)
(57
)
(57
)
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
5,300
$
5,311
$
15,073
$
15,466
Basic and diluted earnings per share:
$
1.09
$
1.09
$
3.10
$
3.18
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
4,861,590
4,861,590
4,861,590
4,861,590
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
4,901,590
4,901,590
4,901,590
4,901,590
EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
2023
2022
Operating activities:
Net income
$
15,130
$
15,523
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
1,052
1,122
Bad debt expense
201
54
Net unrealized (gain) on trading securities
(784
)
(135
)
Increase (decrease) in cash from changes in:
Trade accounts receivable
3,913
(8,843
)
Inventory
(7,656
)
(7,045
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,151
(462
)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
(1
)
416
Trade accounts payable
(1,885
)
3,959
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(2,397
)
230
Operating lease liabilities
10
(363
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
8,734
4,456
Investing activities:
Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements
(646
)
(827
)
Net (purchases) of marketable securities, trading
(23,738
)
(959
)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(24,384
)
(1,786
)
Financing activities:
Repayments on long-term debt
(87
)
(87
)
Preferred stock dividend
(57
)
(57
)
Net change in bank overdraft
(109
)
(1,056
)
Net cash (used in) financing activities
(253
)
(1,200
)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(135
)
(498
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(16,038
)
972
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period
17,396
4,465
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period
$
1,358
$
5,437
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
152
$
153
Cash paid for income taxes
$
7,217
$
3,979
Contacts
Michael Narikawa
EACO Corporation
(714) 876-2490