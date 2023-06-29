ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EACO Corporation (OTCMKTS:EACO) today reported the results for its quarter ended May 31, 2023.

Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the three months ended May 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):

Three Months Ended

May 31, % 2023 2022 Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $80,249 $77,797 3.2% Net income $5,319 $5,330 (0.2%) Basic and diluted earnings per common share $1.09 $1.09 0.0%

The Company had 378 sales employees at May 31, 2023, an increase of 38 or 11.2% from the prior year quarter. The Company's sales force is divided into Sales focus teams (SFT's). The Company had 108 SFT's as of May 31, 2023, an increase of 5 from the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT's in fiscal year 2023. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion and future growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO's most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) (unaudited) May 31, August 31, 2023 2022* ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,348 $ 17,386 Restricted cash 10 10 Trade accounts receivable, net 40,523 44,637 Inventory, net 56,464 48,808 Marketable securities, trading 28,447 3,925 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,755 5,008 Total current assets 130,547 119,774 Non-current Assets: Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 8,073 8,479 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,390 10,389 Other assets, net 1,141 1,039 Total assets $ 150,151 $ 139,681 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 19,768 $ 21,762 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,623 15,020 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,801 3,375 Current portion of long-term debt 120 119 Total current liabilities 36,726 40,276 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term debt 4,377 4,465 Operating lease liabilities 6,776 7,192 Total liabilities 47,465 51,933 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding (liquidation value $900) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 12,378 12,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 39 174 Retained earnings 90,219 75,146 Total shareholders' equity 102,686 87,748 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 150,151 $ 139,681

* Derived from the Company's audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except for share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

May 31, Nine Months Ended

May 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 80,249 $ 77,797 $ 233,493 $ 208,206 Cost of sales 57,008 56,207 166,325 150,313 Gross margin 23,241 21,590 67,168 57,893 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,277 14,547 47,568 36,881 Income from operations 6,964 7,043 19,600 21,012 Other income (expense): Net gain on trading securities 163 213 784 135 Interest and other expense (36 ) (48 ) (38 ) (153 ) Other income (expense), net 127 165 746 (18 ) Income before income taxes 7,091 7,208 20,346 20,994 Provision for income taxes 1,772 1,878 5,216 5,471 Net income 5,319 5,330 15,130 15,523 Cumulative preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) (57 ) (57 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 5,300 $ 5,311 $ 15,073 $ 15,466 Basic and diluted earnings per share: $ 1.09 $ 1.09 $ 3.10 $ 3.18 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,901,590 4,901,590 4,901,590 4,901,590

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended

May 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 15,130 $ 15,523 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,052 1,122 Bad debt expense 201 54 Net unrealized (gain) on trading securities (784 ) (135 ) Increase (decrease) in cash from changes in: Trade accounts receivable 3,913 (8,843 ) Inventory (7,656 ) (7,045 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,151 (462 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets (1 ) 416 Trade accounts payable (1,885 ) 3,959 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,397 ) 230 Operating lease liabilities 10 (363 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,734 4,456 Investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (646 ) (827 ) Net (purchases) of marketable securities, trading (23,738 ) (959 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (24,384 ) (1,786 ) Financing activities: Repayments on long-term debt (87 ) (87 ) Preferred stock dividend (57 ) (57 ) Net change in bank overdraft (109 ) (1,056 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (253 ) (1,200 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (135 ) (498 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (16,038 ) 972 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 17,396 4,465 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 1,358 $ 5,437 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 152 $ 153 Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,217 $ 3,979

