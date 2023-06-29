The Spanish government says it aims to deploy 76 GW of cumulative PV capacity and 22 GW of storage by the end of this decade. The old version of the national energy strategy had set a PV target of 39 GW.From pv magazine Spain Spain's Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has published a revised draft of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) with a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 32% compared to 1990 - surpassing the previous goal of 23%. The draft is currently open for public consultation until Sept. 4. To meet these targets, ...

